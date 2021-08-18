How lack of proof slashed Bank of India's Sh992 million claim to Sh98 million

By Bernard James More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bank of India (T) Limited sued a used spare parts dealer and three others in 2019 for Sh992 million in unpaid loan only to win Sh98 million in court award for failure to prove the claim.

The bank brought a suit against Mamuzungu Injection Service & Used Spare Parts, its director Mariam Mapunda, Ahmed Said and guarantors of the loan—Ahmed Said and Salum Said--for breach of a Sh666 loan agreement.

“I am certain that plaintiff managed to prove only Sh98.2 million and not Sh922 claimed,” said Judge Stephen Magoiga of the Commercial Division of the High Court.

Facts of the case had it that the bank entered into agreement with Mamuzungu whereby the latter was granted a Sh666-million loan.

Exhibits and other documentary evidence show that the bank made a top-up of Sh140 million in February 2015 at the request of the spare parts dealer.

The court was told that the separate loans were secured on personal guarantee of Ms Mapunda, Mr Said and the other Mr Said over several landed properties located at Mbutu and Aman Gombu, Temeke Municipality in Dar es Salaam.

Advertisement

The bond was issued by Mamuzungu Injection & Used Spare Parts in favour of the bank.

The bank later accused Ahmed Said of neglecting or refusing to service the loan as agreed despite several reminders and follow-ups.



Court’s task

The Commercial Division of the High Court was to decide on whether the Sh992.8 million loan was approved by the bank and taken by Mamuzungu.

If it was proved that Mamuzungu actually took the loan, the court had also to decide whether Mamuzungu had repaid all the loan and whether the second, third and fourth defendants were liable for the default made by the Mamuzungu.



Bank makes its case

To prove their case, Bank of India’s Credit manager Aisha Mohamed told the court that through credit facility letter of October 23, 2010 Ahmed Said was granted Sh60 million term loan and an overdraft of Sh40 million.

The witness further told the court that Mr Said requested an additional loan and on March 6, 2012 was granted a Sh40 million loan and an overdraft of Sh100 million.

It was further testified by Ms Mohamed that on February 10, 2015 Mr Said requested additional credit facilities and was granted Sh200 million and 70 million as an overdraft and demand loan respectively.

The court further heard that on July 29, 2015, Mr Said requested and was granted an overdraft of Sh400 million and Sh200 million demand term loan plus existing term loan of Sh60 million.

According to the witness, the loan was secured by different securities, which were several mortgages of land-use right, personal guarantees of Mr Said, Ms Mapunda and Mr Said.

The bank enjoyed a cordial business relationship with Mamuzungu as things went well at the beginning but the relationship started deteriorating in 2016 after the bank complained of loan repayment delays.

The bank also complained there were ‘so many withdraws on deposited amounts by Mr Saidi for their own use’.

The witness told the court that the bank on June 30, 2017 Mr Said stopped making repayments of outstanding debt, prompting the bank to issue him a default notice seeking repayment of Sh992.8 million.

Defendant shrugs off accusations

At the hearing of defence case, Mariam Mapunda who was the director of Mamuzungu admitted to have requested term loan, demand term loan and overdraft loan from the defendant for Sh666 million but she emphatically told the court that the whole loan was repaid in full.

She produced documentary evidence to the effect that the repayments of the loan was effected through different bank accounts as was directed by the bank. “The first defendant doesn’t owe anything to plaintiff instead the plaintiff is the one to repay back the extra money paid as payments that exceeded the borrowed money,” said the witness.

Mr Khalid Said Salum who was the guarantor of the disputed loan admitted to have guaranteed the loan to first defendant. The third defence witness, Mr Ahmed Said gave a less or similar witness to that of the second witness.

Bank’s claim fails terribly

After going through the evidence, Judge Stephen Magoiga concluded that the amount of loan that was approved and taken by the first defendant was Sh666 million and not Sh992.8 claimed by the bank.

“I have carefully revisited and considered the pleadings, the testimonies of the plaintiff and defence witnesses and closing submissions of the parties, the amount take by the defendant is Sh600 million as being a principle sum without bank interest. I am saying so because the last reviewed loan was an overdraft of Sh400 million and term loan of Sh200 million. So I am certain that the amount which defendant was approved and took the loan was Sh600 million,” said the judge.

The judge also said evidence and exhibits tendered in court spoke clearly and loudly that there was an outstanding balance of Sh98 million claimed by the bank and not 922 as claimed in the lawsuit.

“Since this amount remained unpaid this is breach of the term and conditions of the facility letters dully signed between the parties,” said the judge.