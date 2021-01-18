How Lindi villagers depend on distant ‘traditional well’

By Haika Kimaro More by this Author

Lindi. It takes one-and-a-half hours on a motorcycle from Madangwa Village to Mongomongo.

Along the way, cashewnut farmers are seen busy harvesting their crop as lorries transporting the produce ply the main road connecting Lindi and Mtwara regions to Dar es Salaam.

The trip seeks to verify reports that, although the village is located near the regional headquarters, it has no reliable water supply. In the event, villagers survive on water from a ‘traditional well’ in a cave located near it.

The well is distant something which makes mostly women suffer, considering that they they carry buckets of water on the their heads several times a day.

Water from the cave is salty, but the villagers regard it as their saviour because without the well, there is no survival. The well is guarded such that no stranger is allowed in .

Local beliefs

In order to enter the cave, one must first obtain a permit from a traditional leader, who has been trusted by elders who used to guard the well. The elders should perform the required ritual. But that is not all as there are special utensils which should be used to fetch water from the well.

It is said that those who do not follow these guidelines are met with misfortunes. Such incidents as hearing voices from people whom you cannot see, threats from snakes or meeting people mending traditional mats are among things which could happen to a person going to the well without following the laid down guidelines.

An elder trusted to safeguard the cave at Mongomongo Village, Ms Fatuma Cholowelo, says she has been performing the duty for four years now.

“First, those who want to fetch water should come very early in the morning. In other days a very big snake comes from the cave and blocks the way into it, this means that no one can enter and get the water.

“On such days, people summon me and I perform rituals which I learned from my predecessors and the snake goes away,” she narrates.

She added:“I inherited this duty from my elders who also inherited from their ancestors. That is why I must be called when there is a problem at the cave.”

Ms Fatuma notes that those who go inside the cave to fetch water are not allowed to wear shoes.

“Water should be fetched from the well using a special calabash. Children are not allowed into the cave and those who go to fetch water should leave all their money outside,” she says.

Because many people who enter the cave experience breathing difficulties, Ms Fatuma says pregnant women are also forbidden from fetching water from the well.

“This is for their safety,” she says.

No one knows exactly why some people experience breathing problems, but Fatuma says on some days, the area is surrounded by a smell, which they believe comes from the gas inside the cave.

Villagers’ calls

A villager, Mr Hassan Mohamed (65), says the environment surrounding the well should be improved. He said people are forced to continue to go to the well because they have no other source of water.

“The water is salty and the journey from the village to the well is distant. Besides, conditions at the cave are not friendly; but we have no alternative,” he says.

“We appeal to President (John) Magufuli to look at this serious problem facing us and help us. We ask him to assist us because no any other leaders have shown interest in addressing this challenge,” he says.

Another villager, Ms Somoe Msicha, also notes that lack of reliable water at the village denies them enough time to engage in other economic activities.

“We spend a lot of time fetching water. There is a steep slope towards the cave, which means people who are not healthy cannot go inside and come out with a bucket of water. This is our life for many years, no one has bothered to help us,” she says. She says because the cave is located a bit far from the village, people who want to fetch water should start their journey at dawn.

“If you arrive here at midday you will not be able to get water because it becomes hot,” she adds. She also notes that the water does no taste good but because there is no other source of water for them, they are forced to use it.

She notes that apart from the environmental hazards, but on other days they cannot enter the cave because they find people they could not identify mending local mats at the cave entrance.



Unused well

Surprisingly, the village has an 80-metre deep well which has been fitted with an electric pump, but the villagers do not use water from it.

“The water is so salty that you cannot use it for anything. That is why we have abandoned the well and continue to use water from the cave,” says Ms Somoe.

Lindi Rural Water and Sewerage Authority (Ruwasa) manager, Mr Muhibu Lubasa, says the water at the mechanised well is indeed salty.

“But the quality of the water from the well is good. The only problem is it is salty and this is because the well is near the Indian ocean.

“The villagers have since abandoned the well and returned to their cave,” he says.

Mongomongo village chairman Juma Mohamed says the village has about 1,000 residents and water shortage is one of their acute problems.

“We have only one source of water, it is a well inside a cave. Reaching the spot is a challenge. People can enter the cave between 6-and-7am and if you are not used to the area you will have hard time getting water. Otherwise we depend on rain water,” he narrates.

No one has tested the water from the cave but many villagers use it without boiling. This puts them at risk of contracting water borne disease such as dysentery and cholera.

Hassan Yussuph confesses: “I do not boil water from the cave. I don’t even use any form of water treatment because we are used to it for many years and no one has been affected. If the experts bring water treatment chemicals we will use them and it will save us from the bother of boiling it.”

Amina Shaban says many villagers have been suffering from stomachache, but people do not associate the problem with water from the cave.

“Dysentery is a common disease for people in the village, but when we go to hospital for treatment we are not told that the water we use is the source of our illness,” she says.

Mr Lubasa says authorities were planning to connect Mongomongo with water from another source at Sinde Village. Water from this nearby village has also been distributed to Nampunga, Navanga and Simama villages.

“Ruwasa are also designing the project since October 2020 and we expect them to finish it this month. We expect that implementation of the project will kick off in the 2021/22 financial year,” he says.

He could not, however, verify reports that some people collapse when entering the cave to fetch water.