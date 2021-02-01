How marijuana worth Sh400,000 landed Moshi man a life sentence

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Moshi. Nusura Mtinge or Nusura Sultan (26) who was sentenced to life in prison for trafficking cannabis worth Sh400,000, has appealed against the sentence.

Nusura was arrested on July 23, 2013 at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) while trying to travel to Istanbul, Turkey and was sentenced on December 24, 2020.

He has filed a notice in the Court of Appeal challenging his conviction and sentence, his lawyer, Patrick Paul, said they were awaiting documents on the proceedings of the case to prepare reasons for the appeal.

"It is true I have submitted the notice on behalf of my client and we are awaiting the necessary documents so that we can prepare a reason to complete the appeal process," he said.

In the notice which The Citizen has seen, the defendant has requested to be present on the day of the hearing of his appeal.

Nusura was the first accused.

In the first offense, State Counsel from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPS) claimed that on the day of the incident, the accused was arrested for transporting seven packets of 4,095 grams of cannabis worth Sh409,510.

Whereas in the second offence, the prosecutors alleged that the defendant was arrested for illegally transporting 14 packets of 6,175.9 grams of cannabis worth Sh617,590.

However, in his judgment, Judge Mohammed Gwae said the prosecution led by Veridiana Mlenza assisted by Lucy Kyusa, Sabitina Mcharo, Akisa Mhando and Lilian Kowero only proved the first charge and sentenced him to life in prison for smuggling cannabis worth Sh409,510. He was acquitted on the second offence.

Explaining the reasons for his acquittal, Judge Gwae said the chain of handover of the cannabis bag that was returned from Turkey and received at the Kilimanjaro International Airport was not complete.

The accused allegedly had two bags, one of which passed through checkpoints and was transported to Turkey and the other which was allegedly seized with the cannabis.

Judge Gwae said there was no clear evidence that prosecution witnesses handed over the bag returned from Turkey.

According to the judge, the law requires that when an exhibit is handed over to another person to another, the officer in charge must write his or her name, rank and police number, in front of the recipient.

Judge Gwae said in the case, the prosecution produced a five-page paper showing the return of the bag but the officer who received it from Swissport did not hand it over in writing.

The officer did not hand over the bag in writing to the ninth witness who is a police officer, Corporal Chediel No E1974 therefore, violating the guidelines specified by the Police Command (PGO) regarding the handover.



