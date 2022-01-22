How opportunities beckon for seaweed farmers

By Florence Sanawa More by this Author

Mtwara/Dar. Despite being adversely affected by impacts of climate change and unsustainable farming practices, seaweed still provides huge opportunities to growers.

This farming that takes place in ocean, lakes and river banks and currently employs over 25,000 farmers, with over 80 percent of them estimated to be women.

However, Tanzanian seaweed farming stagnated recently, due to several factors including changes of water quality and poor seed stock.

The crop, whose production promotes livelihood and economic growth among growers, and the government at large, is affected by unsustainable farming practices that damages sensitive coastal habitats.

This is besides the fact that, when practiced well, seaweed farming has great potential of becoming ecologically restorative and providing ecosystem services, while producing marketable products.

Seaweed cultivated in Tanzania is produced, dried and sold for the use as carrageenan or agar thickening agents in food products like ice cream and cosmetics such as facial creams.

However, unsustainable use of mangroves as seaweed stakes, damage to sea-grass beds and warming water that both reduce productivity and cause increased incidents of seaweed disease.

These lead to the major challenge affecting crop production as well as farmers and government’s benefits.

Protecting these areas while supporting seaweed production, especially through education and partnership with locals are essential measures for conservation of waters and wildlife.

This work also complements other initiatives aimed at supporting families to become ‘model households’, building strong local leadership, educating girls and women and creating long-term sustainable financing mechanisms for local institutions.

Interest in tropical seaweeds is also emerging to address other societal needs – such as sustainable animal feeds, biofuels, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Development of seaweed farming in Tanzania depends on the use of other opportunities including utilisation of studied seaweed species and exploring potentials of other types.

Others are development of deep-water farming technologies, value addition and ensuring that high quality seeds materials are available.

Country’s status

The fisheries director from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Hamisi Nikuli, says in the Fiscal Year 2020/21 Tanzania produced 2,438 tonnes of seaweed. Of the amount, some 150 tonnes which is equivalent to 6.2 percent was produced in Mtwara Region.

The largest share of the produce comes from Zanzibar.

“The crop is sold at between Sh1,500 and Sh1,800 per kilo creating a huge economic potential to farmers,” he says.

He says 99 percent of all seaweed produced in Tanzania is exported to China, France, UK, US and Indonesia - among other countries.

According to the Bank of Tanzania, Zanzibar increased earnings from exportation of the seaweed from $4.95 million in the year ending November 2020 to $13.95 million in the year to November 2021.

Government’s strategy to improve production

Dr Nikuli says the ministry has decided to provide training to 17 farmers in Mtwara Region who will become trainers to others.

He says that the trainees are supposed to store references of performed activities on a daily basis including the number of trained farmers from different places.

“They are supposed to make a list of new farmers and the size used by each for the crop cultivation,” he says.

“Every farmer is also supposed to preserve records of the quantity of harvested and dried seaweed from every farmer. The record should include the price of the merchandise per kilo, successful farmers among those who received training and a list of input suppliers.”

He says seaweed farming is among the priority activities in promoting the blue economy that focuses on using all opportunities found in the ocean, lakes and rivers.

Mtwara Region Administrative Secretary Abdalla Malele says seaweed production was among important sources of revenue, calling for stringent supervision in order to guarantee efficient production.

“Authorities should set funds for procurement of agricultural inputs especially seeds and ropes in order to distribute them to farmers free of charge,” he said.

He outlined that challenges of unavailability of proper crop’s records especially seaweed was a hindering factor to mobilisation efforts for increasing production to be difficult.

“I would like to promise that Mtwara regional authorities will continue extending its corporation in the crop development as well as other water related products,” said Mr Malele.

Ms Asha Chiungulumana, a resident and farmer from Mkungu Village said receiving training will improve seaweed production in the area.

“Before the training we used to plant seaweed at low water depths. But, through training, we have learnt that no seaweed is supposed to remain outside waters,” she said.

She supported regional authorities in considering seaweed an important and reliable source of revenue for individual farmers and the government at large.

“Currently, she said, in Mtwara thin seaweed is sold at Sh600 per kilo, while plump species are sold at Sh1,000 per kilo,” she said.

Mtwara District Council fisheries officer Habisa Athuman said presence of a boat would help farmers to frequently inspect their farms especially during tides in order to ensure the seaweeds are tightened.

“Unwanted weeds, dirties and those affected by diseases could easily be removed in the presence of the boat,” she said.

Types of seaweed

Dr Nikuli says there are four types of seaweed that are differentiated by colours including green seaweed (Chlorophyta), red seaweed (Rhodophyta) and blue-green algae.

According to him, red seaweed was the type grown in the country and is botanically known as Eucheuma spinosum and E. cottonii or kappaphycus alvarezii.





Seaweed farming

A farmer is advised to cultivate seaweed using a sharp knife in order to properly cut the seeds and prevent possible damages,

Seeds are supposed to have an equal size ranging from 50 to 200 grams and that the rope should be fixed 25cm high from the water level.

“We are aware of the challenges facing seaweed farmers in Tanzania including lack of adequate education on proper production and storage as well as absence of agricultural inputs including ropes,” he says.

He says a farmer who is considering cultivating seaweed is supposed to consider that water levels shouldn’t be below one meter during the low and high tides.

Seaweed harvesting and storage

According to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, harvested seaweed should be dried in an open space with highest ventilation and free from sand.

“The crop should be left under the sun for between three to five days in order to reduce moisture to 38 percent. It is advised that every type of the crop should be separately dried,” he said.

Dried seaweed should then be collected in sacks after removing unwanted inclusions and dirties.

According to him, the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) recommends that moisture content for dried seaweed should not exceed 38 percent, less than three percent dirties and as minimal sand as possible.





Seaweed value addition

Dr Nikuli says value addition could be done to seaweed through production of bites like biscuits, cakes, as well as industrial products like fertilizers, tooth pastes, cosmetics and agar. “At least one percent of produced seaweed is used in manufacturing different products domestically,” he says.