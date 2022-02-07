How SBL is giving bright students a new lease of life

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has successfully funded over 200 students from low-income families through its Kilimo-Viwanda funding program in higher education institutions.

The initiative, which aims to provide young people with various skills in agriculture-related colleges, is one of SBL's strategies for ensuring the community's sustainability and development as consumers of the company's products.

This initiative establishes SBL as a socially responsible company, ready to assist the community in achieving development, particularly the youth, the next generation. This initiative directly contributes to the government's efforts for the people in sectors that affect people's lives and require inspiration from the country's development partners.

In 2021 the International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted Tanzania a loan worth Sh1.3 trillion to improve Tanzania's socioeconomic well-being after COVID-19. And according to the Ministry of Finance, over Sh300 billion has been allocated to revitalise the educational sector and youth, women, and people with disabilities.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has earmarked the mega-loan to benefit the country in several ways.

"We will build 15,000 new classrooms and 200 healthcare centres while repairing the old ones," she said.

Advertisement

The President asked partners to assist the government in meeting sectoral challenges and instilling new hope in citizens.

In the same vein, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) gives bright students a second chance in life through their Kilimo Viwanda scholarship program to awaken the country's dreams and hopes.

Rebecca Juma, is a beneficiary from Kaole Wazazi College of Agriculture, who is excited to share her experience.

"I am astounded to have such a gift. I never thought I'd be able to get it, and now that I'm grateful to SBL for this opportunity, I intend to put my all into my studies. SBL has inspired me to believe in the impossibility of the impossible,” she says.

Rebecca is very passionate about agriculture, and she is determined to become a commercial farmer to supply SBL cereals such as barley, sorghum, and maize for beer production.

“'I am interested in agriculture, and hearing the Managing Director of SBL, Mr Mark Ocitti, explain the sourcing of 18,000 tons of raw materials from local farmers annually has motivated me to study even harder to protect my future as a successful agribusiness farmer,' says Rebecca.

Ruhigo Mayala, from Igabiro Institute of Agriculture in Bukoba, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to SBL for making his dream a reality.

“This scholarship came just in time because my parents were desperately trying to make one's meat. I come from an eight-sibling family. You can imagine how difficult it is to meet the basic needs of all of the children in the family. This scholarship is a complete blessing,” says Mayala

Ruhigo is adamant about getting a field study or job at SBL. He is adamant about this because he will have numerous opportunities to pass on his agricultural knowledge to SBL.

'I look at my future now with renewed optimism. If SBL can provide me with a scholarship, I am confident they will provide me with a job opportunity someday,” says Ruhigo

Lucy Urio, one of the Kilacha scholarship recipients, described her life before the scholarship saying she often found it hard meet her college fees.

“It was difficult studying without college fees; sometimes I just had to sit in class without taking any exams and wait, probably waiting for a miracle to get me through each year,” she explains.

Lucy says that after she heard about the opportunity from her college president, she rushed to apply and was eventually chosen. She says that the program has changed her life, particularly through practical experience.

“I was fortunate to visit the SBL plan in Moshi, where I saw the beer-making process and learned about special cereals such as barley, sorghum, and maize,” Lucy says.

Emmanuel Raymond Mboge is a second-year general agriculture student at St. Maria Goretti College who had to sit at home for a long time due to lack of school fees.

“Before the scholarship, I stayed at home with my family because I didn't have any fees to begin my certificate education,” he says.

Mboge says that after being chosen for the scholarship, he is now determined to make himself and his family proud.

“I am the only one in my family of four children (including my parents) who has reached this level of education. I am driven to share my success with everyone, particularly my family.”

Mboge's parents are small scale farmers who grow rice at Mvomero in Morogoro. After completing his college education, he hopes to assist them in becoming better commercial farmers.

SBL is committed to ensuring that the Kilimo Viwanda scholarship continues to accommodate as many students as possible in the coming years as part of its mission to give bright students a second chance in life.

The beneficiaries of the programe are from Kilacha Agriculture Institute in Moshi, Kaole Wazazi College of Agriculture in Bagamoyo, St. Maria Goretti Agriculture Training Institute in Iringa, and Igabiro Institute of Agriculture in Bukoba.