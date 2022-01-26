How surging shipping costs disrupt traders supply chain

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Importers and exporters are currently grappling with high freight rates of shipping containers, fueled by a rise in demand in other global markets, traders say.

Data from Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (Taffa) shows that freight charges for a 20-foot container has risen by 233.3 percent if compared to the rates that were applied during pre-Covid-19.

“During the period before Covid-19, the cost of shipping a 20-foot container from Guangzhou, China was $1,800 but now, one spends $6,000 for a container of the same size,” Taffa president Edward Urio told The Citizen.

A 40-feet container costs double that amount, he said.

The rise is precipitated by rising demand for vessels and containers from China to other parts of the world especially Europe and America.

Chinese container companies prefer Western countries where each [container] costs up to $30,000.

Related High transport costs hurt EAC member states

Advertisement

Demand for goods surged in the second half of 2020 and into 2021, as consumers spent their money on goods rather than services during pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) report.

The director of communications with Tanzania Business Community, Mr Stephen Chamle, said high freight rates were eating into their profits.

“Instead of getting a relief after the Covid-19 pandemic, we are now contending with new business rough realties,” he said.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport in-charge of Transport, Mr Gabriel Migire, said in case of any concern about high freight rates, exporters and importers should present their recommendations to the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac).

“There is a special committee at Tasac that discusses and analyses the matter before we make a decision,” Mr Migire told The Citizen over telephone.

Speaking earlier, Bakhresa Group of Companies, which among other markets, exports its products to the Middle East and Far East, said scarcity of containers made it difficult for them to ship their products.

On whether the skyrocketing freight costs would lead to increase in price of goods, company’s corporate affairs director Hussein Sufian said that was not the case.

“We have not increased prices of our goods despite the fact that this is a global challenge that is eating into our profit,” noted Mr Sufian.

He said this was because their customers were price sensitive and therefore a small increase in price could lead to a shrink in demand of their products.

Unctad warns that global consumer prices will rise significantly this year until shipping supply chain disruptions are unblocked and port constraints and terminal inefficiencies are tackled.

Unctad’s analysis shows that the current surge in container freight rates, if sustained, could increase global import price levels by 11 percent and consumer price levels by 1.5 percent between now and 2023.