How Tanzania can benefit from EPAs

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania needs economic intelligence and a large skilled negotiation team to ensure that the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) is concluded for mutual benefit, the business community and economists recommended yesterday.

Those who aired their views were speaking to The Citizen ahead of a bilateral meeting between Tanzania and the European Union (EU) slated for the first week of next month to clarify and agree on the remaining contentious EPA issues under the EU-East African Community (EAC).

The EPAs are trade and development agreements negotiated between the EU and African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) partner countries in an effort to boost trade by removing barriers to promote healthy competition in the EU market and lower prices for consumers.

Economist and business expert Donath Olomi said Tanzania needed economic intelligence for it to come up with a thorough analysis on the country’s potentials and how to protect them. “We need to be very keen. Whatever decision we make today has an implication on our economy,” cautioned Dr Olomi.

The renowned economist, Prof Humphrey Moshi, said Tanzania should change a strategy of negotiation from only using government experts to a large negotiation team representing experts from various sectors.

Again, he added, all issues in the EPA should be discussed transparently for the national interests. Economics Professor from Mzumbe University, Honest Ngowi, said the government should take on board experts with enough negotiation skills to defend national interests.

The Tanzania Business Community director for communications, Stephen Chamle, said that the government should scrap all unnecessary trade barriers for local business to be competitive.

“We need to accept competition. On top of broadening the market for our products, we believe it will challenge us to increase our efficiency,” Mr Chamle said. The Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) trade policy specialist, Frank Dafa, said the government should look at the strategies to protect strategic sectors with comparative advantage.

“We need a conducive business environment to promote our strategic sectors,” Mr Dafa stressed.

An economist from the University of Dar es Salaam’s school of economics, Dr Abel Kinyondo, said the government should ensure that the EU is flexible in addressing outstanding hurdles that led to Tanzania’s decision to abstain from ratifying the EPA.