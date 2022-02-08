How Tanzania can benefit from locally produced sunflower seeds

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government’s strategy to produce sunflower seeds locally will address the shortage and high prices incurred by farmers, according to the Tanzania Sunflower Processors Association (Tasupa) chairman, Mr Ringo Iringo.

He said the surplus merchandise would be exported to neighbouring countries and that increased sunflower production will enable the country to sustain itself in edible oil supplies.

Mr Iringo was yesterday reacting to the establishment of a demo-farm in Chemba District, Dodoma Region, for production of better seeds that would be sold to farmers in Tanzania.

He said a kilo of imported hybrid sunflower seeds is sold at between Sh30,000 and Sh35,000, while locally produced variety was sold at between Sh4,500 and Sh6,500.

“Tanzanian farmers prefer locally produced seeds which are, however, not readily available. Therefore, through demo-farms, farmers will get seeds at lower prices,” he said in a telephone interview.

Mr Iringo said that, once the domestic market is saturated with better seeds, the surplus would be sold to neighbouring countries such as Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Kenya who are also investing in the crop production.

Advertisement

He said once farmers produce sunflower using improved seeds by 100 percent it will make the country self-reliant in edible oil, thus saving the cost of edible oil importation.

Last year, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the country was spending Sh474 billion to import 450,000 tonnes of edible oil annually.

Tanzania’s annual demand for cooking oil stands at about 650,000 tonnes, while its production capacity is only 290,000 tonnes.

Yesterday, Mr Iringo said seed sdemand is 5,400 tonnes as against the country’s production capacity of 350 tonnes.

“Demo-farms are intended to close the 4,950 tonnes shortage gap. Such farms are expected to increase next year, including those provided with irrigation infrastructures,” he said.

According to him, farmers in different regions have developed interests to grow sunflowers, noting that demand for improved seeds could easily increase to 10,000 tonnes.

This has alerted the government to increase its seeds multiplication budget from Sh5.42 billion in the 2020/21 Financial Year to Sh10.58 billion in the 2021/2022.

“We will uphold our cooperation with the private sector in production of better seeds,” pledged the then Agriculture minister, Prof Adolf Mkenda.

During the launching of the demo-farms in Chemba District, the director of crop development, Mr Nyasebwa Chimangu said the plan is to build the capacity of extension officers, thereby increaing productivity.

He said that, despite being in line with President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s directive on boosting agricultural production, the strategy will build the capacity of extension officers to guide farmers.

“About 100,000 tonnes of sunflower is expected to be produced in the country this season in the government’s efforts to increase edible oil production,” he said.

Chemba District Commissioner Hamisi Mkanachi said provision of subsidised sunflower seeds to farmers was among the government’s strategies to increase the crop’s production.

“Last year, two kilos of sunflower seeds were sold at Sh7,000 as compared to Sh40,000 charged for the same amount in the past,” he said.

He said 4.7 tonnes of improved subsidized sunflower seeds have been sold out of the 11 received tonnes.

According to him, each extension officer has been given six kilogrammes for the introduction of demo-farms that would be used for training local farmers.