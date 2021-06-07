How Tanzanians will remember Nigerian Preacher TB Joshua

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The death of famous Nigerian Preacher Temitope Balogon Joshua aka TB Joshua has not only shocked the world, but also touched many Tanzanians.

The statement issued by the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (Scoan) states that TB Joshua died on Saturday night shortly after ending a church service before time when he felt unwell.

The ministries statement said:"God has taken his servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for."

However, the statement has not explained the cause of his death while asking for believers to pray for the preacher and give space to the family to mourn the death of their loved one.

Efforts to get Scoan representatives in Tanzania did not succeed since the representative's phone was not reachable.

The Citizen also made efforts to reach one of his friends former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa but his phone went unanswered.

However, when his spokesman Aboubakar Liongo was asked he said ‘Lowassa is reflecting on TB Joshua’s death and he will issue statement to the media’.



His visit to Tanzania

The preacher came to Tanzania immediately after the 2015 general election and met Late President John Magufuli and also met the opposition leaders.

When he arrived on November 4, 2015, he was received and Late Magufuli, who was his friend and later met the Former President, Jakaya Kikwete before holding talks with the former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, who was the presidential candidate on Chadema’s ticket.

During his meeting with Lowassa, there were also some opposition leaders including Chadema Chairman, Freeman Mbowe and NCCR Mageuzi’s, James Mbatia and the famous CCM cadre, Kingunge Ngombare Mwiru.

It is said that TB Joshua encouraged Lowassa , and wanted him to cooperate with his colleagues in opposition so that he wins in 2020 election. However, Lowassa returned to CCM in 2019.

Before even TB Joshua to arrive in the country, some of the leaders of Tanzania have visited his church in Nigeria, most notable President Magufuli who worshiped at the Church in 2011, saying that he was influenced by the preacher to run for presidency.

Lowassa on the other hand visited the church in 2012, as well as the Minister of Finance, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba who visited the church in December 2014 at the time of he was the Deputy Minister of Finance.

TB Joshua meeting with Former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa, Chadema Chairman, Freeman Mbowe and NCCR Mageuzi’s, James Mbatia and the famous CCM cadre, Kingunge Ngombare Mwiru in 2015. PHOTO | FILE



His daughter’s wedding

Tanzanians will remember more TB Joshua because his daughter Serah Joshua is married to the Tanzanian, Brian Moshi in Arusha.

The marriage of its kind was tied on May 8, 2021 t a Catholic Church located at Unga Ltd in Arusha followed by a grand ceremony held in at the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC).

The two first tied the knot in Nigeria in the Pentecostal Church and later in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Who is TB Joshua

TB Joshua is the founder Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan) and popular Emmanuel TV which he has been using in his services and attracts people from different nations.

According to social networks, TB Joshua had followers of more than 2,500,000 on Facebook network and 500,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Also Emmanuel TV is allegedly becoming a great Christian and first television channel in Africa with more audiences joining through YouTube.

TB Joshua has been awarded many honorable prizes including that of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) which he was given by the federal government of Nigeria in 2008 and has been voted by the Yoruba language-speaking people as one of a kind person of the century.

He has also been written widely in many African newspapers including The African Report and the New African Magazine as among the 50 most influential people in Africa.

According to Forbes Magazine, TB Joshua was reported to be the third richest pastor in Nigeria although his church didn’t agree with that.