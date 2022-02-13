How the cut denies women chance to enjoy their lives

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Efforts to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) are gradually bearing fruit as the government, activists and non-governmental organizations team up to accelerate strategies to totally root out the traditional practice.

Towards the end of 2021, the government launched a four-year national Anti-FGM Strategy involving conducting campaigns to show the health consequences of FGM to girls and women, recruitment community, change agents and enforcement of legal mechanisms.

It is because of the strategy that a number of community members, including men, have now begun to participate in initiatives to eradicate the ‘cut’.

Mr Ramadhani Mangawa, 35, a resident of Mgori village, in Singida District Council, paints a realistic picture of the pain hidden among men with mutilated wives, breaking the long-time silence.

Mr Mangawa describes the suffering and trauma from his experience after marrying a woman who has undergone genital mutilation.

“I’m not saying I hate my wife, no! But I really didn’t get what I expected after we got married. To be honest, I have never enjoyed sex with my wife,” says Mr Mangawa.

“It was a futile process, because all the tactics used with the intention of arousing the sexual feelings of my wife proved failure,” Mr Mangawa laments in an interview with The Citizen.

He says after completing his primary and secondary education in the urban part of the country, he was forced to look for a fianceé on his return to his home village.

“I did not have sex with her until we got married. If I had done that before, I would probably have cancelled the marriage,” he notes.

On the wedding day, Mr Mangawa looked forward to enjoying the night he craved for so long, however, that wasn’t the case.

“I experienced something different from my expectations. It got to the point where I regretted my marriage decision. She refused any physical contact and generally had no feelings for me,” explains Mr Mangawa.

The man, however, did not give up, instead, he went on to live with his wife without knowing the actual cause of the problem.

“Every time we had sex, my wife would cry in pain, something that hurt and disturbed my psychology. That continued for a long time without knowing the actual problem,” he shares.

However, the challenge did not prevent his wife from conceiving, “When time to deliver came, she suffered a lot due to profuse bleeding.”

“When at the hospital, I learnt from a doctor that my wife had been subjected to FGM. She lost consciousness all day.”

After a while, Mr Mangawa found himself being in involved in an extramarital affair. He says that he resorted to outside comfort in an attempt to look for what he believed to have been missing from his beloved wife. “I didn’t like doing it, but I felt like I had no choice,” he says.

According to Mangawa, upon having sex with the other woman he found that there was a big difference between a woman who has undergone FGM, and the one who hasn’t. “I really enjoyed having sex with the uncircumcised woman,” he opens.

Having delivered twins, Mr Mangawa decided to avoid bearing more children in order to prevent subjecting his wife to suffering.

That was after being enlightened by some non-governmental organisations including the Empower Society Transform Lives (ESTL) Tanzania based in Singida that was a frontline group against FGM.

Ms Hawa Njolo, 52, a former mutilator, says FGM was performed to curb women’s sexual enthusiasm and prevent them from turning to prostitution, and more importantly retaining their bodies for marriage.

“FGM was believed to make women more stable in their marriages, especially when their husbands were absent. However, this is an outdated and unproven belief,” she says.

In her explanation, Ms Njolo says women who have undergone FGM often complain about the lack of sexual desires.

“In fact, most of those I mutilated have divorced their husbands due to lack of sexual desire. I’m also a victim of the same,” she reveals.

The prevalence of the ritual that marks a rite of passage among some communities has now, according to official data, fallen to 10 percent from 18 percent in 1996, an indication that there is an uphill task to totally eliminate the malpractice.

Worse still, such acts are now said to be carried out on children under one year as a way of evading the law.

Notable regions with leading incidences as cited by anti-FGM activists recently are Manyara, Dodoma, Arusha, Mara and Singida where enough efforts are needed to eradicate degrading practices in Tanzania.

Based on the revelations, the government, through the ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Needs, is now emphasizing on provision of education to communities in order to increase awareness of abuses facing the victims.





Course for action

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, Tanzania, together with the Anti-FGM Coalition, joined the rest of the world in celebrating International Day for the Elimination of FGM with the national theme of, “Invest in the future development of the child to be safe from actions of FGM.”

The aim of the ceremony that was held in Tarime-Mara on Monday February 7, 2022 was to record another milestone towards the roll-out of the national Anti-FGM Strategy.

The event brought together victims, survivors, service providers health care workers, police and legal professionals and social work specialists who are always at the forefront of fighting FGM in the country.

The team shared experiences and best practices to combat the act, with the executive director of the Legal and Human Rights Center (LHRC), Ms Anna Henga, and the coalition’s coordinator saying it was time for the country to unite to completely end the practice.

“We, as human rights organizations, will continue to invest in ensuring that FGM is stamped out of the country by spreading education to the community and making full enforcement of the laws,” she explained.

She said that as a coalition they were encouraging the community to continue to cooperate by providing information so that those who promote FGM can be brought to justice.

“We are ready as a network secretariat to continue working with the government to join forces to completely wipe out harmful practices in our country,” said Ms Henga.

Mr Majaliwa Maroa from the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) said there was a need to accelerate investment in the fight against oppressive practices for women and girls.

“We must add more empowerment programmes to this group; “Strengthening cooperation between organizations that oppose these practices as well as involving men and boys, women groups, traditional elders and retired mutilators,” he said.

For her part, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, stressed that the government would not use force to address these challenges but to co-operate with the aim of providing education in the community.

“Currently, the victims of all these acts, women and men are witnessing the effects of FGM, meaning that we have nothing to wait for to understand that this practice is not healthy. She further emphasized cooperation with stakeholders in addressing the issue.

She said the government was going to improve its strategies and involve men in protesting the practice, calling for other stakeholders to put men at the forefront of the agenda.

Dr Gwajima said the goal could not be achieved by the use of force but through education and discussions that would help people better understand the adverse effects of FGM so as to refrain from such practices.