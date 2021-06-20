Huge task awaits new EABC boss

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. A host of challenges await John Bosco Kalisa, the newly appointed executive director of the East African Business Council (EABC).

The apex body of private sector bodies in the bloc will have to go an extra mile in its advocacy in order to tame the notorious trade barriers that continue to haunt the region.

Others include the activation of the Dispute Resolution Mechanism by operationalising the EAC Trade Remedies Committee, among others.

These will be among the challenges that will face the Rwandan economist who was appointed new CEO for the business body on Friday.

He takes over from Dr. Peter Mathuki who was on February 27th appointed the new secretary general of the East African Community (EAC).

EABC was established in 1997 primarily to spearhead business promotion in the region through advocacy and private sector development.

The Arusha-based body of private sector associations and corporates has an observer status to the EAC, also based in the Tanzania safari capital.

“He brings a wealth of experience in promoting private sector development and competitiveness in the EA region,” said a statement announcing the change of guard.

Until his appointment, Mr Kalisa had served as country director of South Sudan for TradeMark East Africa (TMEA), an organization funded by a range of development agencies to promote trade in EA.

Prior to that, he had worked with the Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF-Rwanda) and the Rwanda ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

In his career, he had led trade negotiations with an array of international development partners such as the World Bank, USAID and others.

EABC chairman Nicholas Nesbitt said, Mr Kalisa will be tasked to agitate for a borderless East Africa for increased business and investments.

These include working closely with the EABC national focal points, members, the business community at large and in partnership with the EAC.

In order to eliminate the trade barriers, EABC is expected to push for the finalization of the amendment of EAC elimination of Non-Tariff Barriers Act, 2017.

Other issues top on the agenda are to push for ratification of the EAC Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and boosting the participation of women in cross border trade.