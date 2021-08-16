I survived two assassination attempts as Hai DC, claims Sabaya

By Mussa Juma More by this Author

Arusha. Former Hai DC, Lengai Ole Sabaya has on Monday told court in Arusha that he survived two assassination attempts due to hatred that was mainly fueled by politics.

Defending himself in an armed robbery charges against him and his two accomplices today August 16,2021 he said the case against him is a mere fabrication after failing to kill him.

Led by his lawyer Moses Mahuna, Sabaya said for three weeks he was a refugee in his own district because there were people who wanted to take his life and that of his family.

He said the heads of state organs knew and even the higher authorities were aware of his situation.

Sabaya said the police and prosecutors have been deceived in the case because it stems from the politics of Arusha and Hai.

According to Sabaya state witnesses have failed to prove that he stole money therefore asking the Arusha Resident Magistrate’s court to do justice

In the criminal case number 105,2021, the state is represented by State Attorneys Baraka Mgaya and Felix Kwetukia.

The defence was represented by lawyers Mahuna,Oola, Edmund Ngemela,Fridolin Gwemelo and Jeston Justin.



