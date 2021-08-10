I want a well coordinated government, says President Samia

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said she wants to form a coordinated government, one that will work for the people and for the development of the country.

She said when the government is correctly coordinated it’s much easier to operate.

President Samia said this in an interview with BBC's Salim Kikeke at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

When she was asked on how difficult it is being a female president she said on the other side it is and on other it is not.

“When the government is fragmented, you can imagine what will happen.

“So I’m trying to bulid a coordinated government so that you can work for the people and the development of the country,” she said.

Speaking of her being president, she said she had never imagined to becoming the head of the state but it was because of the Tanzania’s constitution that she ascended to the top office.

“There was a time in 2020, when there were rumours that I would contest for Zanzibar presidency. I said no I am not interested,” she said.

She added: It came by chance because of our constitution but I am ready to bear the burden.



On Covid-19's economic effects

President Samia said the Covid-19 affected Tanzania's economic growth where it went down from 7 to 4. 7; “but we are expecting to grow by 5.5-5.6 this year.

“Sectors like agriculture and tourism have been severely affected but we are now trying to bid them again. We have been affected but we are moving,” she said.

However President Samia said Tanzania is safe to visit.

“Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minister) was here, the other day the Under Secretary for Political Affairs from the US, a lot of people are visiting me now and they are coming because Tanzania is safe,” she said.