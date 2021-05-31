IGP Simon Sirro makes changes in the police command

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro has made minor changes of Regional Police Commanders and police headquarters in what he said is meant to improve the performance of the force.

In the new changes, he has returned Jumanne Muliro as Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander from Mwanza, having served as the Kinondoni regional police commander in 2018.

Commander Muliro replaces Commissioner Wambura who was earlier today appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan as Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

In a statement, police spokesperson David Misime said on May 31, that IGP Sirro had made minor changes to replace Commissioner Wambura and Commissioner Hamad Khamis Hamad who was appointed by President Samia Commissioner of the Finance and Logistics Commission.

In the changes the IGP has transferred the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucas Mkondya from Police Finance Commission and Logistics at Dodoma Police Headquarters to become the Traffic Police Commander.

Former Rufiji Regional Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP), Onesmo Lyanga, has been transferred to Dodoma as Regional Police Commander, replacing Senior ACP Gilles Muroto who has retired.

In another change Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Ramadhan Ngh'anzi has been transfered to Mwanza as Regional Police Commander. Commander Nghanzi served as Arusha RPC.

“Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP), Mwamini Rwantale has been transferred from the Dar es Salaam Special Zone where he was the Chief of Administration and Human Resource Management to become the Commander of the Tazara Police Force," Sirro said in a statement.

Sirro clarified that former Tazara Police Force Commander ACP Stella Richard has been transferred to Singida as Regional Police Commander.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Zuberi Chambera has also been transferred from Dodoma intelligence headquarters to Zanzibar police headquarters to become the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation.