IGP Sirro opens up on Mtwara killing

Dar es Salaam. Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro yesterday admitted to how challenging it was for him to get to the bottom of the alleged killing of a businessman in Mtwara, detailing how collected evidence could easily vanish at some point.

Seven police officers are standing trial at the Mtwara Residents’ Magistrate Court in connection with the killing of Mussa Hamisi, 25, in Mtwara.

They are Gilbert Kalanje, Charles Onyango, Bicolas Kisinza, John Msuya, Marco Mbota, Shiraz Ally Mkuka and Salum Juma Mbalu.

Speaking during an interview with journalists from Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) yesterday, Mr Sirro said the challenging part of investigations into alleged killing arose because the Police Force had to search inside its own house to identify the seven accused police officers and take them to a court of law.

Hamisi was allegedly killed by the officers after they took Sh70 million from him.

The IGP said the incident is said to have happened in October last year, and the information reached his desk on January 17, 2022.

“To discover where the body was thrown and actually identify the suspects was not an easy task. The truth is the Police Force did a good job and the suspects were finally arrested,” he said.

“We were dealing with people who are themselves officers of the force. Do you think any average person would have known anything?” said Sirro.

Regarding the increasing incidents of killings and violent crimes that have been reported recently, Mr Sirro said a majority are associated with the deterioration of values within communities.

Even the incidents involving police officers were largely due to their disregard of ethics. They were not sent by the Police Force to conduct themselves in a manner that is unethical. “However, there are incidents where the Police Force can prevent and there are occurrences that cannot be prevented. For example, police can hardly prevent revenge killing - unless they are aware of what is going on. It will just happen,” he said.

He said it was not right for the public to blame the Police Force,; they should find solutions to make the environment safe for everyone.

“Condemning the Police Force is not the solution; finding ways to resolve the issue by all stakeholders is the way,” said Mr Sirro.

He added that over 90 percent of the reported cases of violent crimes, the culprits identified by the police are usually found to be legally accountable.





When do police kill?

IGP Sirro said that, due to the nature of their job, there are occurrences where death can happen to an accused person in the hands of the police, and that is mostly self-defense.

According to the law, such events involve a dangerous murder suspects, terrorism or an accused who poses a danger to the community around him.





Ward police

In improving safety and security of the communities the IGP said the force has established a police service that is close to ward levels.

He said Polisi Kata (Ward Police) is an initiative that he would live behind as his legacy when he retires from the Police Force in March 2023.

“Polisi Kata (Ward Police) are a team of graduates who will be assigned to wards across the country and will serve as secretaries of the Ward’s Safety and Security Committee,” said Mr Sirro.

Part of their duties will be to educate the public on the adverse impact of crimes, including narcotic drugs abuse and sexual assaults.

“They will be visiting different primary and secondary schools, as well as community gatherings to educate and spread awareness on safety and security, because we believe all the crimes start at the ward level,” he said.





Some success achieved

Since his appointment as IGP, Mr Sirro said one of his successes was the reduction in the number of crimes committed in the country.

“Maybe people don’t remember this, but a few years ago armed robbery incidents were prevalent, it was very common to hear banks being robbed etc. But we have successfully dealt with it accordingly,” he said.

Mr Sirro said another success was the resolution of the violence in Kibiti and Ikwiriri, as well as witchcraft killings like those of albinos.

“We have also raised the bar on discipline in the force, as well as conducted several combat training sessions inside the Police Force to make it fit and capable,” he said.





Five missing persons

Lastly, regarding the disappearance of the five young men who are described as “Kariakoo traders who went missing since December 26, 2021” the IGP said he has directed a special investigation from the headquarters to establish the truth.