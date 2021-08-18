IGP Sirro sees no reason to arrest Gwajima

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), IGP Simon Sirro has said he sees no reason to arrest Kawe MP, Bishop Bishop Josephat Gwajima while advising an alternative way other than using the police force.

IGP Sirro has said they do not see a problem in Gwajima's remarks regarding the Covid-19 vaccine and should they find it to have a criminal record then they will arrest him.

IGP Sirro made the remarks during an interview with Clouds FM radio station on August 17, 2021.

"We see it as a matter of discussing and come with alternative solution other than accusing someone then we will suggest so.

"I am currently awaiting further instructions by official letter to implement this matter," he said.

Sirro’s remarks follows Health Minister, Dr Dorothy Gwajima remarks while in Butiama where she ordered the police and Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB),to arrest and interrogate Bishop Gwajima to substantiate his statements against Covid-19 jabs.

Advertisement

She said Gwajima has been issuing deliberate misrepresentation which is disrupting his ministry and government efforts in curbing the pandemic through the vaccinations.