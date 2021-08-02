IGP Sirro warns against Chadema’s planned demos

IGP Sirro said police and other defense and security forces are ready and strict actions will be taken against those will try to protest.

Dar es Salaam. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has warned whoever or a group that is planning unlawful gatherings or protests of any kind to desist from such acts.

On July 30, Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika called on the party’s followers and other Tanzanians to protest against the case of their chairman Freeman Mbowe which he described as attack to democracy, freedom and rights of Tanzanians.

According to him, the aim of the protests was to press the government to withdraw the case and set Mr Mbowe free.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam today on July 02, 2021 IGP Sirro said Mbowe and other people’s charges are in the courts of law.

“We (police) don’t expect any person or group to press the court to set free Mr Mbowe or to give him a bail,” he said

IGP Sirro said police and other defense and security forces are ready and strict actions will be taken against those will try to protest.

“Before the general election last year I said there are people plans to burn petrol stations and killing government officials, those who led that campaign have to know that Mbowe is human being and we have taken him to the court so let’s leave the matter to the authority,” he said.

However, IGP Sirro urged religious leaders to stop saying Mbowe is being oppressed instead they should wait for the court’s decision.

“All regions planned to protest they should know it’s against the country’s law,” he said.