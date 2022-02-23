IGP to consult Sarpcco over carjackings

By Peter Elias More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has said he would take the issue of the hijackings of Tanzania’s trucks ferrying copper into Zambia to the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (Sarpcco).

The IGP made the statement yesterday in Dar es Salaam when opening a meeting that brought together transport sector stakeholders including those players from truck, bus, commuter-bus and motorcycle taxi associations.

His statement comes after a transport stakeholder Boniface Kaozya requested the IGP in the meeting to make interventions in the challenge.

However, recently there have been reports about several Tanzanian drivers being captured and have their copper cargo seized, causing a concern as the truck drivers fear of their security.

Speaking over the matter, IGP Sirro said he had held talks several times with his Zambian counterpart and he would take the issue to Sarpcco so that they could see how best they would end the problem together.

“I talked to my Zambian counterpart and we agreed on how best we could resolve the problem and the other day in a protest that occurred in Songwe I did talk to him and he told me they were working on it.

“However, I will take the issue to Sarpcco, asking why our people and our trucks are subjected to great effects when crossing into Zambia and then we will agree one another what we are supposed to do,” said Mr Sirro.

He called upon fellow Tanzanians to give them ample time so that they could find a solution together, saying that they were sometimes assisting one another.

Earlier, Kaozya asked Land Transport Regulatory Authority to have the particulars of all Tanzanian drivers so that those dishonest ones should not get the chance of working for transport companies, saying the move would somehow help control criminality.

In the seminar, the participants were trained on a wide range of issues as some institutions made presentations on their activities with the aim of improving road safety.

A representative from the Workers Compensation Fund, Ms Neema Kabongo, said the challenge they encountered was for workers not having job contracts hence failing to get compensations when involved in accidents because they were not recognised by WCF.

“WCF pays compensations to workers with contracts, which enable us to recognize them and become eligible for their compensations,” said Ms Kabongo in the seminar.