Ihombwe village sugarcane farming a threat to environment

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Mikumi. Residents of Ihombwe village in Mikumi, have shifted from forest sustainable conservation projects to sugarcane farming a move that threatens environment degradation.

They said the shift, comes after the effective implementation of Government Notice (GN 417) that requires communities to protect the forests but it does not provide any incentives for the communities to invest in Community Based Forest Management (CBFM).

They said since the implementation of GN 417 started in 2019, revenues collections that comes from charcoal and forest Community Based Forest Management CBFM have dropped from Sh30 million to less Sh10 million in 2020/21.

They made the remarks yesterday during meeting with journalists that was organized by Tanzania Forest Conservation Group in collaboration with Community Conservation Network (Mjumita).

GN 417 was issued in May 2019, to control harvesting of the forest products from all types of forests land which include government land, village land and even land under CBFM.

"We therefore, ask the government to revisit the GN 417 so that we can continue investing in (CBFM) and contribute in the social development of our community,” they said.

According to them, since them they started participation in sustainable forest conservation in 2014 community revenues have never dropped it is only recently when the GN 417 was introduced.

Ihombwe Village Executive Officer (VEO) Ms. Vashity Chimile said in 2014 before GN 417, when the communities were allowed to set the price according to value of forest products the revenues increased annually.

"For example between 2014 and 2018 revenue reached Sh 200 million. The funds has helped us to construct some classrooms, houses for health workers and bought solar energy for the hospital," he said.

She stressed that huge amount of money earned by the community through CBFM is channeled towards social development projects therefore, if revenue continues to drop forest conservation will not effective.