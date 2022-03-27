Ilunga Secondary School gets a shot in the arm from beverage manufacturer

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mbeya. Learning environment for students at Ilunga Secondary School in Mbeya is set to improve after they received a donation of classroom furniture including 100 desks, 10 tables and 10 chairs from Coca Cola Kwanza Ltd, in an initiative that aims to support improved education in rural areas.

The donation which is valued at Sh12 million, will help to address the desk shortage, and support the government’s focus on creating an improved education environment in rural areas.

Speaking at the handover event, Coca-Cola Kwanza’s sustainability and communications specialist, Victor Byemelwa, said the company’s donation was intended to create greater shared opportunity for the business and communities.

“Opportunity is more than just money, it’s about a better future for people and their communities everywhere on the African continent.”

“Coca Cola Kwanza's vision is to refresh and improve the lives of Tanzanians every day. We do business the right way for a better-shared future, and this support will benefit 200 students to give them the best chance for a successful education,” he said.

Byemelwa said partnerships between the private sector, government and non-government organisations were the most effective way to address common challenges and improve the lives of Tanzanians.

Mbeya District Commissioner Dr. Rashid Chuachua said the donation of desks by Coca-Cola Kwanza has demonstrated the good relations between the government and the private sector, which was benefiting the community.

He said the donation was timely because of the huge number of students in class due to free education.

Since launching the initiative of making school desks as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd has made and distributed over 3,600 desks to various schools, impacting the lives of over 6,500 students at a time



