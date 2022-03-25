Implementation of water projects satisfactory, says Parliamentary committee

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam.The Parliamentary Committee for Investment has said it is satisfied with the management and implementation of the Kibamba-Kisarawe and Pugu-Gongo la mboto Water projects which are under the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa).

Speaking during the committee's visit to water projects the committee’s chairman Mr Jerry Silaa said the water supply in Dar es Salaam and the Coast Region is satisfactory in areas that previously have water supply such as Kisarawe and Pugu.

“A good example is Ukonga , where for almost 40 years there was no water supply, but the implementation of the Pugu-Gongo la mboto project has ended the long-standing challenge,” he said

For his part, Dawasa Chief Executive Officer Engineer Cyprian Luhemeja stated that work has been done and continues, in water supply to ensure it reaches all residents.

He told the residents that are yet to be reached by water services to be patient as all projects are under implementation and will soon be completed.

“Water supply plan is to reach 100 percent soon, there are many projects in progress so those who have not yet been reached we ask them to be patient,” he said.

On the other hand, Ukonga resident Mr Bakari Utingo, has thanked the authority for delivering water services in Pugu wards and at present water supply is reliable.

“I remember the last time we turned on the water from the tap in our area was in 1999, we have been using water from the well and buying from private service providers for a long time,” he said.







