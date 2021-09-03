Imports revenue up on global Covid recovery

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The global economic recovery is vividly being felt in Tanzania, with official data showing an upsurge in import duties, propelled by a rebound in economic activities across the world.

Bank of Tanzania (BoT) figures show that while the government’s target was to collect Sh604 billion in import duties in July, it ended up garnering Sh626.9 billion, which was nearly 4 percent above target.

“Over-performance on import taxes was associated with increase in value of dutiable imports,” the BoT says in its August, 2021 Monthly Economic Review (MER).

BoT says in July which was the first month for the fiscal year 2021/2022 the goods import bill increased by $129.5 million to $757.1 million, when compared to $627.6 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2020.

This it says can be attributed by the rise in importation of consumer and capital goods such as transport equipment, building and construction, and machinery. Oil imports also contributed greatly to the goods imports.

Speaking to The Citizen Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (Taffa) president, Mr Edward Urio, said during the pandemic many businesses were on hold, but as economies opened up so is the flow of cargo from foreign countries.

Advertisement

He said there was a significant drop of business which caused many shipping lines to cut down their number of fleets carrying cargo around the world.

“So, now it is like all the cargo that was held up when pandemic restrictions were tight start to open up, to an extent that now we have a shortage of containers and vessels to transit all this cargo,” said Mr Urio.

According to him, some of the shipping lines have yet to return vessels for logistics making the number of available vessels inadequate. This he says also influences rising costs of logistics.

According to the government data Tanzania reached a $10 billion mark in terms of annual value of imports to the year ending July 2021, from $9.85 billion recorded in July 2020.

The increase was again mainly attributed to the rise in imports of machinery and all consumers’ goods except food and foodstuffs, BoT says.

Moreover, in total of the tax revenues the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) was able to achieve its monthly target by 93.5 percent.

From its monthly target of Sh1.46 trillion, the authority was able to collect Sh1.36 trillion in the month of July 2021.

“The good performance on tax revenue was highly attributed by the above target achievement on imports taxes, which collected nearly 4 percent up the target at Sh626.9 billion,” BoT says in part.

According to the central bank the tax collection in July this year was even 8.9 percent higher compared to the revenue that was collected in July 2020.

In terms of sales and/or Value Added Tax (VAT) and excise on local goods the central bank reports that Sh302.6 billion was supposed to be collected but the government was able to get Sh234.3 billion.

Income taxes the target was able to be achieved by 94 percent, as the state authorities collected Sh442.4 billion against a target of Sh470.3 billion. While in other taxes Sh63.83 billion was collected in a monthly target of Sh84.85 billion.

This is a good start for the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) considering the introduction of new taxes for the 2021/2022 FY raised concerns that affect the government revenue.

To finance the 2021/2022 fiscal budget the government targets to collect Sh20.73 trillion from different tax sources.

In the budget passed by the national assembly, the government tabled a Sh36.33 trillion for the current fiscal year, which represents a 3.2 percent growth from the previous year’s budget and a 35.33 percent from the government’s expected actual collection for the year 2020/21.