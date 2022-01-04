Infinix Integrates Extended RAM Feature into All-New NOTE 11 Series.

RAM has never been more important than it is today with the ever increasingly demanding applications emerging in today’s app market. Infinix latest smartphone release, the NOTE 11 pro integrates Extended RAM, which allows the phones RAM to be boosted by up to 5GB in a single click-from 8GB to 13GB, allowing uses to choose different levels of RAM increases.

This is a game-changer when you’re using more apps at a certain time and need a temporary boost in performance without the ROM will be used to work as RAM when the RAM is not sufficient to ensure buttery smooth performance. Users can simply open it in the settings under – “Storage”- “MemFusion”.

NOTE 11’s Extended RAM feature will be available on NOTE 11 Pro / NOTE 11S / NOTE 11. With Extended RAM activated, the phones can load games faster and ensure that users can start gaming instantly, even if they switch among multiple apps.

Infinx always seek to pack the latest and greatest technology into it’s devices at attainable price points, and extended ram is just one of the many handy features planeed to be integrated into futures devices. Stay tuned to Infinix social media channels @infinixmobiletz for future updates.