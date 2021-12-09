Inflation rate inches up to 45-month high at 4.1 percent

By Halili Letea More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s inflation rate increased to 4.1 percent in November 2021 - the highest since March 2018 - after food, cooking gas and other items recorded price increases during the period.

The same digit was recorded in March 2018. But, after that, no other months has recorded such a high number.

The inflation rate of 3.0 percent was the lowest and was recorded during since March 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which released the figures yesterday.

In October, the inflation rate was 4.0 percent. If nothing else, this suggested that the speed of price change for commodities was higher in November than that of the preceding month, according to the bureau’s Population Census and Social Statistics director, Ruth Minja, who said the rise was attributed to the price increase of both food and non-food products.

“Some foods which recorded a price increase were beef by 4.3 percent, wheat flour by 8.0 percent, eggs 4.9 percent, sweet potatoes: 2.0 percent and honey: 4.0 percent” she said.

Non-food commodities which recorded price increase were domestic cooking gasses: 3.2 percent, clothes: 5.4 percent, charcoal: 1.8 percent, and fridge: 4.3 percent and domestic utensils: 8 percent.

Advertisement

According to her food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate for November, 2021 has increased to 4.4 percent from 3.9 percent that was recorded in October, 2021.

Meanwhile, the inflation rate for core index - which excludes items with volatile prices: unprocessed food, energy and utilities with exception to maize flour - has increased to 4.7 percent, up from the 4.5 percent recorded in October 2021.

The Core Index covers 297 items, and the share of weight to total National Consumer Price Index weight is 73.9 percent.

However, the annual inflation rate for all items (without food and non-alcoholic beverages) for November 2021 has decreased to 4.0 percent, down from the 4.1 percent that was recorded in October 2021.