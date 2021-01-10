Information minister wades into the Wasafi TV ban by TCRA

Speaking to reporters yesterday in the City, Mr Bashungwa said TCRA had fulfilled its obligation of banning the station according to law.

By Peter Elias More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Information, Culture, Arts and Sports minister Innocent Bshungwa says his ministry will meet with the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to discuss the six-month ban imposed on Wasafi TV Station by the regulator.

The TV Station was banned on January 5, this year, from carrying out its programming activities for contravening the broadcasting regulations about its live televised ‘Tumewasha na Tigo’ festival.

Acting TCRA director Johanes Kalungule said the breaking of the regulations was done on January 1, 2021 when the station televised the content showing artiste Gigy Money dancing in a nude themed costume.

Speaking to reporters yesterday in the City, Mr Bashungwa said TCRA had fulfilled its obligation of banning the station according to law.

He said his docket as the guardian of Tanzania media would revisit the decision for further action.

“Since this issue touches employment and investment issues, as a ministry, we are going to communicate with TCRA to make sure that a solution is found soon,” he told journalists.

Advertisement

However, the minister wanted the media to continue protecting the culture and customs of Tanzanians so to avoid spreading the western culture, which, he said, had no room in the Tanzanian society.