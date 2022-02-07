Inside ACT-Wazalendo’s plan to hold government accountable

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. ACT- Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe yesterday unveiled a special committee that will function as a shadow cabinet as the party seeks to fill the democratic gap that was brought about by the conduct of the 2020 elections.

Mr Kabwe told journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday that, as far as the party was concerned, the 2020 elections saw to Tanzania’s democracy backpedalling - and, hence, necessitating democratic institutions to look for new ways of holding the government accountable.

“We need to leave a blank space when describing what happened between 2015 and 2020 in as far as Tanzania’s democratization process is concerned,” said Mr Kabwe, detailing how it was even difficult for the political opposition to oppose the election process in court. “At some point, the court registrar would deliberately dodge receiving your complaint” he said.

Until 2015 when Tanzania’s democracy was sprouting, the role of holding the government accountable was being effectively undertaken by elected individuals in local councils and Parliament.

But with the country sliding back to more or less like a one-party system when the ruling party took almost all the seats in the disputed 2020, ACT-Wazalendo says holding the government accountable has been a real challenge.

The opposition was left with only a few seats that rendered it incapable of forming a shadow cabinet in Parliament.

Advertisement

It was against this background that Mr Kabwe yesterday named a team of 24 individuals who have been entrusted with positions that are similar to those of shadow ministers.

The 24, along with 18 deputies, will act as shadow ministers and will be key spokesperson in their respective dockets.

Their task will be that of issuing alternative professional policy opinions, spanning from social, economic, political, national and international issues.

ACT-Wazalendo’s four MPs will ensure that the party gets all the relevant policy documents were had been lined up for debate in Parliament. “These will avail the documents to our shadow cabinet research office at the secretariat where alternatives will be worked on….The shadow cabinet will come up with responses on what we would do if we were the ones to form the government,” he said.

He said that, through the shadow cabinet, ACT-Wazalendo will be able to do the work in a manner that considers the interests of Tanzanian voters by coming up with important issues that affect the population and issuing alternatives to what the government has in its policy documents.

“We will ensure we do away with politics of opposing without proposing an alternative view to the one being opposed….The major reference point to guide the shadow cabinet will be the ACT-Wazalendo 2020 Election Manifesto,” he said.

The party believes that if the alternatives are not taken seriously by the government, it (ACT-Wazalendo) will simply use them against the ruling party in the 2025 elections.

“Like a shadow cabinet, we will also have an alternative budget. We will come up with alternatives to all of the government’s ministerial speeches in Parliament,” he said.

Ordinary citizens will also be the source of issues that ACT-Wazalendo’s shadow cabinet will work on. The media will be the link between the political party’s views with Tanzanians so they can understand the alternative policies.

Mr Kabwe said his party was open to discussions should other opposition parties find sense in the initiative and decide to join the fray.

The list of shadow ministers (and their titles shown in brackets) include: Ms Dorothy Semu (Prime Minister); Mr Abdul Nondo (Prime Minister’s Office: Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Coordination and chief spokesperson for the shadow cabinet); Emanuel Mvula (Finance and Economic Affairs), and Fatma Fereji (Foreign Affairs).