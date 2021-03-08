Institutions urged to create better environment for women to thrive

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Female Future Programme Coordinator at the Association of Tanzania's Employers (ATE) has called on organizations to ensure that they create a better environment that will enable women to excel in order to expand the group's scope in top leadership positions.

Ms Anabahati Mlay said offices should have special facilities such as breastfeeding to extend their (women) service and contribute to the achievement of the company's goals.

"The environment must be better for women because many have ended up in middle leadership levels due to many factors including the way they were raised," she noted.

She said employers should provide reentry opportunities for women returning to offices after family matters such as maternity leave.

She also urged women to be willing to give their own stories rather than waiting for others to tell their stories.

"I commend Mwananchi Communications for coming up with this initiative which has given women a platform and made them tell their own stories, because by doing so they'll be able to explain exactly who they are and what they can do," she said.

According to her, women should also strive to understand their office politics and communicate effectively so as to avoid being caught off guard.

"You have to know how to talk in your office. You have to know what you believe in and be willing to grab the opportunities that come your way. In doing so, you must simplify define your path towards leadership," said Ms Mlay.

She urged women to understand that their responsibilities go beyond the workplace so they need to be more self-aware in order to take up leadership positions as those possibilities exist.