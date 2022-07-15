Afghanistan, Pakistan on the spot as platforms for narco-terrorism

By Agencies More by this Author

Beijing.Afghanistan and Pakistan are on the spot over arms and narcotic trafficking by insurgent groups fuelling organised crime and Islamism insurgencies.

Historian David R. Winston, argues that a strong network is developing as more and more radical, terrorist, and extremist outfits are being funded by drug trade.

The role of Haqqani network and its proximity to the Pakistani security is particularly of concern for its link between the world of crime and the nebula of radical terrorism.

Several themes, including the Pakistan-Afghanistan Drug Trade in Historical Perspective are highlighted in Winston’s book ‘The Convergence of the Narcotics Underworld and Extremists in Afghanistan and Pakistan and Its Global Proliferation.’

According to the Narco-Insecurity, Inc.’s report, this was made possible with the help of Pakistan’s ISI, who launched several covert operations with sympathetic jihadist groups all of whom relied heavily on narcotics trafficking to fund their operations, expanding the trafficking route even further through their regions, launching the Balkan, northern, and southern routes of the global narcotics trafficking pipeline.

The most substantial of these was the Haqqani network, a criminal enterprise situated along the Afghanistan/Pakistan border that was founded on smuggling. The ISI saw the Haqqani network as a key ally, given their location and alliances with numerous jihadist groups, and began investing in their bases while using them as a proxy for engagement with other non-state actors.

The report also talks about the criminal world and drug traffickers that rely on state business or secret services and focuses on the collusion of interests, along with the association of Afghan and Pakistani actors.

Following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, there has been a growth of the very lucrative Afghan drug industry and are now out to unite various drug trafficking actors and those involved in terrorism and radical violence, particularly in Pakistan, according to the report.

The publication mentions that a resilient network is formed as the money that is obtained from drugs goes into financing more extremist, radical and terrorist organizations, for sinister motives.

It also brings light to the functioning of Afghan and Pakistani societies, along with the radical deviations, and double-dealing of the authorities, noting how Taliban’s capture of power in 1996, allowed the development of poppy opium production and drug trafficking which was obligated to Pakistan.

Drug kingpin and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, who has been listed on the global terrorist list for 20 years for his involvement in the Bombay attacks of 1993, is claimed to be residing in a Pakistani territory despite their denial, according to the report.

The publication also mentions the innovative methods used by terrorist organizations to launder their illicit income, including investing in legal companies operating in real estate, maritime transport or construction in the financial center of Karachi.