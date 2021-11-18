Breaking: Putin says West 'escalating' Ukraine conflict with Black Sea exercises

By AFP More by this Author

Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West is "escalating" the Ukraine conflict by holding drills in the Black Sea and flying bombers near Russia's borders, as the US accuses Moscow of a troop build-up near Ukraine.

"(Our) Western partners are escalating the situation by supplying Kiev with lethal modern weapons and conducting provocative military manoeuvres in the Black Sea," Putin said in a speech to the foreign ministry in which he claimed Western bombers are flying "20 km from our border