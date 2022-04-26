Imran Khan aide warns that Pakistan inches away from civil unrest

By Agencies More by this Author

Former Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Imran Khan-led government, Fawad Chaudhry has said Imran Khan has exercised utmost restraint, however, very soon even he won’t be able to stop angry mobs, leading Pakistan into a civil unrest

Fawad Chaudhry was referring to a tweet from a local media showing the state of chaos in the provincial assembly of Punjab in Pakistan and stated that the country is fast be heading towards a civil unrest.

The tweet showed the Deputy Speaker of the assembly, Dost Muhammad Mazari being beaten, dragged by the hair and was attacked with 'lotas' inside the Assembly.

Chaudhry also referred to the restraint exercised by Imran Khan thus far, however, stated that the angry mobs are too angry to even listen to him.

He also seemed to have warned that specific leaders will not be able to leave the country in the state of a crisis.

Pakistan has plunged into an utter state of chaos as the events unfolded in the provincial assembly of Pakistan's Punjab on Saturday.

Amidst a state of commotion and events of violence in the Assembly, deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari was allegedly slapped by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers as he entered to chair the session.

The Assembly was in session to elect the Chief Minister. The PML-N said that Imran Khan is like Hitler and he is "hell-bent to create anarchy at all levels."

A number of videos have emerged showing the utter state of turmoil in the assembly where PTI lawmakers can be seen engaged in fist-fights with the opposition members and being violent with the speaker. A video accessed by Republic TV shows members of the PTI pushing, shoving and pulling the Deputy speaker by the hair even as security guards witness the incident without getting involved. According to Samaa TV, after the physical abuse, Mazari was escorted by Sergeant-At-Arms.

After the shocking incident, the Pakistan Muslim League's (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal blasted Imran Khan for the mayhem in the Assembly and tweeted, "Imran Niazi is hell bent to create anarchy at all levels. T

he display of vandalism, hooliganism & violence in Punjab Assembly by PTI & Q League MPAs to block election of Chief Minister is most condemnable. Imran is proving that he is Hitler’s disciple but will be stopped."



