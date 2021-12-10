India, Russia discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

By Agencies More by this Author

New Delhi. India and Russia on Monday discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan and outlined the priorities which include ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, providing immediate humanitarian assistance and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities.

The joint statement 'India-Russia: Partnership for Peace, Progress and Prosperity' issued after the annual summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the two sides positively assessed the multi-faceted India-Russia relations that span various areas of cooperation including political and strategic, economy, energy, military and security, science and technology, culture and humanitarian cooperation.

They noted that while the traditional areas of cooperation are being further strengthened, new drivers of growth have led to diversification and expansion of bilateral cooperation.

"The sides discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its implications in the region, the current political situation, issues related to terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking etc," the statement read.

"They outlined the priorities which include ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, providing immediate humanitarian assistance and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities," it added.

The leaders reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs.

They also discussed the current humanitarian situation and decided to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, the statement said.The leaders emphasised that Afghanistan's territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist groups including ISIS, Al Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"They reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing, the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and countering radicalization, to ensure that Afghanistan would never become a safe haven for global terrorism.

The statement, which had 99 points, said the two sides recalled the importance of the relevant UN Resolutions on Afghanistan, as well as the recent outcome documents of Moscow format consultations and other international and regional mechanisms.

The leaders emphasized the central role of the United Nations in Afghanistan.

The leaders welcomed close coordination between India and Russia on Afghanistan including through the creation of a permanent consultative mechanism on the issue between the security councils of both countries.

They appreciated the finalisation of the roadmap of interaction between India and Russia on Afghanistan, which symbolized the convergence of views and interests of the two sides.

The Russian Side welcomed Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan of National Security Advisors/Secretaries of Security Council on November 10 and welcomed the Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan that emerged from that meeting. (ANI)