Iran summmons British and Norwegian envoys for 'interference'

By AFP More by this Author

Tehran. Iran's foreign ministry said Sunday it had summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as "invitation to riots" by Farsi-speaking television channels critical of Tehran based in London.

Norway's ambassador was also ordered to appear at the ministry, to answer questions about "interfering and unconstructive comments about the internal affairs of Iran" made by the parliament speaker in Oslo in the wake of demonstrations, the ministry said in a statement.

A wave of deadly protests has rocked Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 following her arrest by the country's morality police for reportedly not observing the country's strict dress code.

At least 41 people, mostly protesters but including members of the security forces, have been killed and hundreds arrested during the mainly night-time demonstrations.

The British ambassador was summoned to the ministry to explain the reported acts of "incitement and invitation to riots and spread of unrest" by UK-based TV channels.

"This is considered interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic republic of Iran and action against the national sovereignty of our country," the statement added, which did not list the channels by name.

Advertisement

London-based BBC Persian is banned in Iran and is regularly criticised by the authorities in Tehran.