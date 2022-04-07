Macabre murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

By AFP More by this Author

Riyadh. Internationally renowned Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi agents inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018, a gruesome killing that shocked the world.

As Turkey drops its plans to put the suspected murderers on trial, we look back at the case that tested relations between Riyadh and the West:

- 2018: Disappears inside consulate -

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, fled the kingdom in 2017 to take refuge in the United States.

He is recorded on camera entering the Istanbul consulate on October 2, 2018, to get a document for his marriage while his fiancee Hatice Cengiz waits outside.

But the 59-year-old never emerges.

The crown prince declares on October 5 that Khashoggi is not in the consulate, adding: "We have nothing to hide."

A source close to the Turkish government says the next day that police believe he was murdered inside by a Saudi hit squad. Riyadh calls the claim "baseless".

- 'Likely dismembered' -

On October 7, The Washington Post cites a US official as saying Khashoggi's body "was likely dismembered, removed in boxes and flown out of the country".

Turkey identifies a suspect in the affair as being from Prince Mohammed's inner circle. Three others are linked to his security team.

- Riyadh admits murder -

On October 20, Riyadh finally admits Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate, claiming this was after a "brawl".

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says it had been a "tremendous mistake" and those responsible acted "outside the scope of their authority".

Two days later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Khashoggi's "savage" murder was carried out by a 15-person team sent from Riyadh.

- Saudis sanctioned -

On October 24, the crown prince describes the affair as "a repulsive incident".





Erdogan says in November that the order for the murder came from "the highest levels" of the Saudi government, while ruling out King Salman.

Washington announces sanctions on November 15 against 17 Saudis allegedly involved. Germany, France and Canada follow suit.

- Crown prince accused -

The Washington Post on November 16 reports that the CIA believes the crown prince was involved in the murder plot.

But then president Donald Trump, who is close to the prince, says the CIA has "nothing definitive".

The Senate, however, adopts a resolution holding him responsible on December 13.

- 2019: 'Credible evidence' -

Independent UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard says in June 2019 there is "credible evidence" linking Prince Mohammed to the killing and calls for an international criminal investigation.

Riyadh rejects her comments as baseless.

In December, a Saudi court condemns five people to death for the killing but withholds their names.

- 2020: Turkey orders trial -

An Istanbul court in early July 2020 puts several Saudis on trial in absentia, including two who are close to the crown prince.

Among the accused are two identified by the Turkish investigators as commanders of the operation: Ahmed al-Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani.

On September 7, a Saudi court overturns the five death sentences and instead jails eight people for terms ranging from seven to 20 years. Again, it does not release their names.

Khashoggi's fiancee brands the ruling a "farce".

- 2021: US intelligence report -

New US President Joe Biden holds a long-delayed first post-inauguration phone call with Saudi Arabia's King Salman on February 24.

A redacted US intelligence report is released two days later saying the prince "approved an operation in Istanbul to capture or kill" Khashoggi.

- 2022: Turkish case dropped -

In January, Erdogan says he is planning a visit to Riyadh, as Turkey seeks to repair ties with Saudi Arabia.

On March 31, a Turkish prosecutor asks an Istanbul court to drop the Khashoggi murder trial and transfer it to Riyadh, sparking an outcry from human rights groups.

On Thursday, the court confirms that the case has been moved to Saudi Arabia.



