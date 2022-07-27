Russia-Ukraine war lessons for China in longstanding Taiwan conflict

By Agencies More by this Author

Washington. Experts say China should wary about a much more serious global trade disruption over its conflict with Taiwan, drawing lessons from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Several news agencies are quoting top security and trade officials painting scenarios against China’s real or perceived military threats against Taiwan.

CIA Director William Burns said that China likely saw in Ukraine that “you don’t achieve quick, decisive victories with underwhelming force”, Al Jazeera reported.

China repeatedly claims that Taiwan is part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to take control of the island.

Taiwan’s top trade negotiator John Deng separately told Reuters in June this year that any Chinese military attack on Taiwan would have a greater impact on global trade flows than the Ukraine war.

"The disruption to international supply chains; disruption on the international economic order; and the chance to grow would be much, much (more) significant than this one," Reuters quoted Deng as saying in an interview during the World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in Geneva.

"There would be a worldwide shortage of supply," John Deng said.

The war in Ukraine since February has triggered commodity price hikes and food export bans, leading to fears of acute shortages in poorer countries. John Deng told Reuters that were China to attack Taiwan, the potential disruptions could be worse, citing the world's reliance on Taiwan for chips used in electric vehicles and mobile phones.

The Taipei government has reported no signs of an imminent attack from China but Taiwan has raised its alert level since the Ukraine war began, wary of Beijing's intentions.

The Chinese government says it wants "peaceful reunification" but reserves "other options" for Taiwan, which it regards as a Chinese province, a view the democratically-elected government in Taipei strongly disputes.

Taiwan dominates the global market for production of the most advanced chips and its exports were worth $118 billion last year, its data showed.

Deng said he hoped to decrease the 40 per cent share of its exports that go to China.

In Washington while speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Burns said that China was “unsettled” when looking at Russia’s five-month-old war in Ukraine, which he characterised as a “strategic failure” for President Vladimir Putin because he had hoped to topple the Kyiv government within a week.

“Our sense is that it probably affects less the question of whether the Chinese leadership might choose some years down the road to use force to control Taiwan, but how and when they would do it,” Burns said as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The CIA Director’s comments came amid the continued tension between Washington and Beijing over a slew of issues including trade and Taiwan, as United States President Joe Biden revealed plans for a call with President Xi Jinping – the first between the two leaders in four months.

“I think I’ll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days,” US President Joe Biden told reporters after he returned from the state of Massachusetts.

The US calls China its main strategic rival and says high-level engagement is important to keeping the difficult relationship stable and prevent it from veering inadvertently into conflict.

Earlier, Biden said the US military believes it is not a “good idea” for House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to travel to Taiwan as planned.

Meanwhile, China warned against Pelosi’s upcoming visit to Taiwan next month saying that it will act strongly and take countermeasures if the US side insists on going ahead with the visit.

Burns played down speculation that Xi could make a move on Taiwan after a key Communist Party meeting later this year but said the risks “become higher, it seems to us, the further into this decade that you get”, according to Al Jazeera.

“I wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination to assert China’s control” over Taiwan, he said.

Speaking before Burns at the forum in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, China’s ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, said that Beijing still preferred “peaceful reunification”, but accused the US of supporting “independence” forces in Taiwan.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the first time in the 27-year-old global trade watchdog's history that one WTO member has invaded another. WTO is hoping to reach a package of deals, including on food security to ease strained supplies, but tensions generated by the war could make that more difficult, trade sources say.

The WTO is one of the few multilateral organisations where China and Taiwan work side-by-side since Beijing blocks its participation in others.