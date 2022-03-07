Russia warns against attacks on its citizens, businesses over Ukraine war

By The East African More by this Author

Russia on Saturday sent out a chilling warning that individuals and foreign countries that have attacked it and its nationals following the invasion of Ukraine will be held responsible for their actions.

Citing increased levels of “Russophobia abroad”, Moscow said it has so far documented several incidents in which attacks were aided by governments of foreign countries to target Russian nationals and products.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a March 5 statement that it had noted a “discrimination campaign, enabled or openly approved by governments of certain states” which had resulted in mass aggressive attacks against Russian nationals and speakers.

Shortly after, the Ministry tweeted: “We have taken notice of an unprecedented level of Russophobia in several foreign countries in the context of the special military operation in Ukraine. Rest assured, we are taking note of all these incidents.”

The ministry mentions incidents in European countries such as Germany, Poland and Italy, saying mass and social media reports documented “destruction of stores that sell Russian products in Germany.

In other incidents, Russian and Belarusian truck drivers were attacked in Germany, Poland and Italy.

“Numerous cars with Russian licence plates were damaged. Hooligans attacked Russian diplomatic missions in Ireland, Canada, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, Estonia,” the statement said.

“We warn that all such incidents are being documented. Corresponding materials will be handed over to competent agencies for legal assessment, and those responsible will be brought to responsibility in accordance with the current law.”

Russia’s warning comes after a vote mid last week at the UN General Assembly condemned Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The vote left East African countries divided, with Kenya and Rwanda voting to condemn Russia’s action, while Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi abstained.

In East Africa, Kenya has been the most vocal critic of Russia’s action, with its envoy to the United Nations calling out President Vladimir Putin’s actions, while officials in Uganda government have shown support for Moscow, including the country’s refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine during the UNGA vote.

“As incoming chair of the Non Aligned Movement, neutrality is key,” said Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN, explaining the country’s abstention from the Russia vote.