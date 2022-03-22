Investors now to obtain permits within Seven days

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Foreign and local investors will from July 1 this year be able to obtain all the necessary permits within seven working days, down from the current 14,

The Citizen has learnt.

This follows the government’s decision to cut red tape in investment by establishing the Tanzania Electronic Investment Window (TeIW), whose development began last December.

The system is being developed in phases, whereby the first phase will bring under a single window seven government institutions, including the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), National Identification Authority (Nida), and Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Others are the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela), Immigration, Labour Office, and Land ministry.

Investment, Industry and Trade permanent secretary Godius Kahyarara told The Citizen that the first phase, which will address bureaucracy in the issuance of investment permits, was 70 percent complete.

“We are in the final stages of finalising this game-changing initiative. TeIW is set for completion in April, ready for testing, before becoming fully operational on July 1, 2022,” he said via WhatsApp.

Prof Kahyarara said the government believed that TeIW would largely solve problems prospective investors face, particularly in lodging applications and issuance of investment registration numbers and permits.

“TeIW will simplify the issuance of permits since all services will be provided through a single window,” he said.

The new system is being developed by local information and communications technology (ICT) experts from various institutions under the supervision of the e-Government Authority.

Prof Kahyarara said the single window would save investors the inconvenience of visiting multiple government offices to seek approvals and registration.

He added that development of the second phase of the single window for investors would start at the end of June, and was expected to be completed within three months.

It will bring on board five more institutions, taking to 12 the number of entities that would be integrated into the system.

They include the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA), Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Occupational Safety and Health Authority (Osha), Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), and National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

“The window will bring about transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in the ecosystem because all information will be available on a single dashboard,” Prof Kahyarara said, noting that the arrangement would also seal corruption and fraud loopholes.

TeIW coordinator Robert Mtendamema said the single window would be a one-stop shop for investors for approvals, and clearances by various government entities.

“This is freedom from bureaucracy. This is a big step towards ease of doing business,” Mr Mtendamema said in a statement made available to The Citizen.

“This platform is an enabler for businesses, and will, in turn, attract more investors to the country.”

The establishment of TeIW follows the directive President Samia Suluhu Hassan issued last year to the Investment, Industry and Trade ministry to come up with a single window system for both domestic and foreign investors.

Noting that the government’s intention was to do everything possible to attract more investors for the benefit of the country’s economy and Tanzanians in general, the Head of State told said bureaucracy has no place under her leadership.