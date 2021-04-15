It’s CCM versus CCM in Parliament

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

It is a Parliament that does not have an Official opposition camp, but contrary to expectations infighting among CCM legislators is fast becoming the order of the day.

For the better part of the past two days during the debate on the Prime Minister's Office Budget, CCM MPs were on one another’s necks over their views of either praising or criticizing projects that were carried out by the late President Magufuli.

To some like, Geita Rural lawmaker Joseph Kasheku ‘Musukuma’ the government should reduce its trust in some professors (like Prof Muhongo) as they have shown great weakness in helping to assist the country’s socioeconomic development endeavours.

Mrisho Gambo, MP for Arusha Urban (CCM), expressed surprise at the promise of creating eight million jobs, saying since the country gained independence the number of public servants has never exceeded 600,000, wondering where and how the eight million will be created.

"Now you are wondering if since independence government employs 600,000 people, how do you even think of eight million jobs. We must put great emphasis on the private sector. We must work on all the challenges mentioned, “he said.

The situation has prompted the Bishop of the Karagwe Diocese of the Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELCT), Dr. Benson Bagonza to call it a ‘Parliament mourning badly’.

Advertisement

It is in the wake of these clashes that Bumbuli MP January Makamba has called for unity, tranquillity and solidarity in the wake of last month’s death of president, Dr John Magufuli.

Mr Makamba made the call in Parliament in Dodoma when debating the 2021/22 budget estimates of the Prime Minister’s Office.

His call came days after several leaders and MPs shared their views which were considered to have been wrongly approached during Dr Magufuli’s leadership.

However, such leaders were strongly criticised by some MPs during their recent debates at the Parliament in Dodoma.

But, yesterday Mr Makamba said people giving their opinions and advice aimed at settling and correcting things shouldn’t be judged negatively.

He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan gave directives that aimed to reduce pains of wounds following President Magufuli’s demise, uniting Tanzanians, maintaining grace and the good things left behind by the fallen leader, as well as changing things whenever necessary.

“My call to my fellow leaders is that we should all pull in the same direction as our president.

“It is past high time that our country had unity, tranquillity and solidarity than any other time in history,” he said.

The former minister of State in the Vice President’s Office responsible for the Environment and Union Affairs said differences, doubts, accusations and judging statements were not constructive as they confuse citizens - adding that Dr Magufuli’s legacies couldn’t be erased through such statements.

“Those of us who give opinions and advice aimed at improving things shouldn’t be despised and ill-judged.

“Someone who is praising President Hassan shouldn’t be considered to seek favours. Critics shouldn’t be blamed - and those who chose to remain quiet shouldn’t be regarded as boycotters,” he said.

He called on MPs to distance themselves from blaming each other as they are obliged to preserve achievements left behind by the country leaders from the founding father of the nation, Julius Nyerere, to Dr Magufuli.

“We should fight to preserve President Magufuli’s legacy, instead of fighting among ourselves.We will not preserve past issues and implement the President’s future plans if we fight among ourselves,” he said.

Recently, the former minister for Energy and Minerals, Sospeter Muhongo, gave his opinion that the Julius Nyerere Hydro-Power Project (JNHPP) will take many years to financially benefit the country - saying we should have instead invested in natural gas for power generation.

Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe held a press statement last Sunday saying he was the victim of Dr Magufuli’s leadership after his accounts were frozen and cleaned by TRA, who landed him with what he termed Sh2.06 billion inflated tax on his company.

The former Official Opposition Leader in the Parliament and Hai Constituency legislator said he became aware of the decisions the day he was released from prison where he had spent four months after invalidation of his bail in a political case he faced.

But, the duo was bitterly challenged by some MPs during the parliamentary debates.

“We can’t tolerate those criticising ex-President Magufuli because they are the ones who will do the same to the current leader Ms Hassan,” said Mvumi Constituency MP Livingstone Lusinde.

“Nobody can remove Dr Magufuli’s legacy in this country. This shouldn’t be accepted. People should stop comparing Dr Magufuli and President Samia only because they played in the same team.”

In another development, Mr Khatibu Said Haji (Konde-Pemba ACT-Wazalendo) suggested continued implementation of the JNHPP after addressing the project’s shortfalls.

“The Bagamoyo Port project should also be executed to give relief to the overwhelmed Dar es Salaam Port.

“Kenya has complemented implementation of the Lamu Port project leaving us with endless debates,” he said.

Special Seats lawmaker Ester Bulaya challenged the government to provide the position on pension formula to retirees and incorporate it in the law instead of remaining in the minister’s regulations.

“Retirees should be given the formula they proposed which is 1/520 instead of 1/580. This is very far away from the previous 1/540,” she said yesterday, adding.

“Retirees deserve more than 25 percent lump sum payments suggested by the government and leave the remaining 75 percent for future payments.”

She said the government should repay debts owed to social security funds, saying the recent Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report shows that 26 percent of domestic debts were secured from the fund.

“A total of Sh2.7 trillion should be paid to pension funds. Uncollected contributions amounting to Sh280 billion belonged to the National Social Security Funds (NSSF), Sh24 billion for insurance and Sh116 billion for the Worker’s Compensation Fund (WCF) should be remitted to respective institutions to reduce delaying payment to retirees leading to more frustrations,” she said.

Ilala Constituency lawmaker Mussa Azzan Zungu said Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) should be assisted by the government through the reduction of its operational costs for the national air carrier to be able to operate profitably.