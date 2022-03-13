It’s time Tanzania ratified the AU road safety charter

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Despite Tanzania being a founding member of African Union (AU), it still has not ratified the African Union Road Safety Charter (AURSC) thus contributing to a high number of people being killed, injured and crashed in road accidents.

2021 Data from the Tanzania Department of Police Force showed that a total number of 3,268 were involved in road accidents last year and out of that number, 121 were children.

Out of the number, 1,245 were killed while the other 2,023 sustained injuries. The number of those who were killed includes 254 who used bodabodas.

With the ratification of the AURSC, Tanzania will stand a chance to reduce road accidents given that the major objective of the charter is to serve as a policy framework for road safety improvement in Africa.

On top of that, the charter serves as an advocacy tool and instrument for road safety improvement on the continent and aimed at facilitating the creation of an enabling environment to drastically reduce road traffic crashes.

According to a reliable source, if the country had ratified the charter, the high number of people killed in road accidents would have reduced significantly.

Advertisement

“It is well known that whatever comes from the AU, Tanzania supports but when it comes to the ratification of AURSC the country is lagging behind and the reason for not signing is still unknown,” he said.

He further told The Citizen that in a move to reduce road accident kills, injuries and crashes, there is a need for the country to also improve the Road Traffic Act of 1973 because it was enacted when road safety was less of a problem.

If the country will not realize the objective of the charter, it will continue to be among the top 10 countries leading in the number of road accidents globally.

In 2019, the Global Scientific Journals ranked Tanzania on the ninth position for road traffic accidents in the world.

Similarly, this is also reflected in data published in 2017 by the World Health Organization (WHO) which showed that deaths caused by road accident reached 17840 which is 4.78 percent of total deaths; meaning that the risk of being killed in a road traffic accident in Tanzania is very high.

In Tanzania, motorcycles seem to be responsible for the majority of road traffic accidents and accounted for 53 percent, followed by motor vehicle accidents at 42 percent and bicycle related accidents at 3.7 percent.

The source further added that when it comes to regionalization and economic commission of Africa, Tanzania is spearhead in several issues.

The high speed railway, Standard Gauge Railway, is on the African agenda of 2063 and Tanzania is also implementing issues related to refugees and human rights; so why not implement the charter?

Chief Executive Officer of Helmet Vaccine Initiative Tanzania, Mr Apherio Nchimbi said the ratification of AURSC will significantly reduce accident fatalities especially looking into the fact that currently, the Southern African Development Communities (SADC) involves countries that have ratified the charter.

“So far the few countries that have ratified the charter, through their Non- Government Organizations (NGOS) and Intuitions, receive support and guidelines on the fight against accidents thus charter ratification has greater support. If we do ratify we are going to get bigger support in terms of awareness, textbooks and other vital related issues,” he said.

When contacted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mr Joseph Sokoine said that the issue of the AURSC was not on their mandate.

“The ratification of AURSC is under road safety which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the process of ratification must be taken to the parliament under the sector ministry after being approved. That is when our ministry (foreign) can take it to the AU,” said the PS.

Country Director of Amend, an organisation that helps ensure safe, healthy and equitable journeys in developing countries as they grow and mobilize; Mr Simon Kalolo said that charter can be among other benefits that could help reduce road accidents but, internal efforts would be able to reduce the number fatalities and injuries in the country.

According to him, The Road Safety Act of 1973, should be adjusted since there are sections that need to be improved and the government and stakeholder efforts combined should do more in the way of improving the situation. In order to reach Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2063 and achieve road safety, internal efforts are important.

“In terms of statistics on fatalities and injuries, we are doing very poorly, as a country a lot needs to be done,” he added.

Mr Kalolo said that Tanzania should strengthen collaborative efforts with various stakeholders and have independent bodies that will monitor issues related to road safety before the ratification of the AURSC.

“I know Tanzania is not yet a beneficiary of the AURSC and I don’t think this could affect us much. But we must have an internal achievable SDGs as a country before going outside. What is needed to increase efforts to reduce accidents is collaborative efforts,” he said.

According to the National Road Safety Policy of 2009, despite governmental initiatives and interventions, the state of road safety has remained bad and has continued to deteriorate.

The policy stressed that the main constraint has been the lack of a systemic approach to address road safety issues. Weak institutional set up and management as well as attempts to address road safety problems have always suffered from the problem of inherited structures and altitudes from the past which have put little emphasis on the development of road safety on the basis of the systems approach.

Thus, the sub sector continues to exhibit features that increase crashes, injuries and fatalities annually.

Nevertheless, such intervention represents a wide range of experience from which lessons could be drawn to ensure more appropriate policy directions for the future.