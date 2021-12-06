It’s who’s who at Moses Nnauye memorial event in Dar es Salaam

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Retired and current leaders of government and the veteran ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) showed their solidarity with the family of the Mtama MP, Nape Nnauye, yesterday when they came in good numbers to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of their colleague, Brigadier General Moses Nnauye.

Nnauye, who died at the age of 64 in 2001, was a respected member of the ruling party. He is credited for using music to play a key role in the independence struggle for Tanganyika.

Yesterday’s event, which was organised by the Nnauye family, was graced by Retired President Jakaya Kikwete.

Other notable figures at the event included Retired Prime Minister Joseph Warioba and former CCM secretaries-general Abdulrahman Kinana and Yusuf Makamba.

The list also included former Chief Secretary Ombeni Sefue; Energy Minister January Makamba, former Cabinet minister Anna Abdallah and several Members of Parliament.

In his remarks, Mr Kikwete spoke highly of Mr Nnauye, saying he was the one who welcomed him into the ruling party and gave him the know-how at a time when he [Mr Kikwete] was still very young.

“He helped in building the foundation of the person that I have been in terms of my leadership journey. I learnt a lot from him right from the moment that I was a fresh graduate from university,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Kinana described the late Nnauye as a pioneer of “organisational science” in the ruling party. He said the late Nnauye was the kind of a person who was open to new learning, and was willing to be a teacher to others.

“Apart from having a strong ideology, a political party also needs good organisational structure,” he said.

According to Mr Makamba, the late Nnauye’s “lovable and kind heart was comprehended during all his civil duties.

“I would like to recommend that the government finds some good project that would be named after him because of his role and contribution to the country,” said Makamba.

Mr Sefue described the late Nnauye as someone who had made himself a name in the entertainment sector. “He was a musician, a good writer and a poet,” he said.

To the first president of the Pan-African Parliament, Dr Getrude Mongela, the late Nnauye was a down-to-earth individual who treated people with respect.

“He was very obedient, something that is contrary to most people nowadays. He obeyed authorities - and, indeed, everyone who was older than him,” she said.

Brig Gen (Retired) Nnauye died in Dar es Salaam on December 7, 2001, two days before the 40th anniversary of Tanganyika’s independence, which was gained from alien rule on December 9, 1961.