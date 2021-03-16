It was SP Bageni who ordered the brutal shooting of Mahenge gemstone dealers (5)

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

One day after the Jongos had been killed at the Pande Forests, their relatives and friends are still in a state of shock as they do not know the whereabouts of their loved ones. They launched new efforts to find them everywhere, but to no avail.

At the time, the police officers involved in the incident were in a state of panic working out strategies to 'set things straight’.

That morning Jongo’s uncle, Emmanuel Ekonga returned Jongo's car to the garage for a paint job. There he met Vasco who informed him that the Jongos had not returned to the hotel as planned. They both decided to head to the hotel (Bondeni Hotel) to find out what was going on.

At about 9am Mchami was at his home wondering where the Jongos were, but one that he was certain about was the fact that they had been arrested by security personnel the previous day.

He received a call from one of his acquaintances called Ndongo requiring him to go to Bondeni Hotel

When he arrived he found Ndongo with the owner of Bondeni Hotel, Hashim Masongolo.

Advertisement

Mchami explained to them how he had gone to almost every police station in search of their colleagues but in vain.

Msongolo soon bade them farewell promising to find out more information regarding his clients.

One hour after Msongolo had left, Mchami received a call from Ngonyani and he told him that the Jongos had been killed the previous day.

“ Where did you get this information?” Mchami asked Ngonyani.

“I have been told by Hashim (Masongolo - owner of Bondeni Hotel). I will not be reacheable for some time, so go to Muhimbiili. ” Ngonyani told Mchami.

Mchami relayed the news to his colleagues. By that time Ekonga and Vasco had already arrived at Bondeni Hotel. Mchami, Ekonga, Vasco and Kibanga left almost immediately for Muhimbili

Oysterbay Police Station

Earlier that day, after completing the patrol, Corporal Rajabu, Corporal Rashid (Lema) and Corporal Saad returned and handed over to the station the weapons they had been given the day before for the patrol.

The weapons were received by CPL Exavery Kajela. As per the procedure, CPL Kajela checked them to see if they were used or not, and then recorded his findings.

Corporal Kajela noted that the weapon he had given to Corporal Rajabu, a Chinese pistol, had not been used as it had been returned with all 8 bullets; Corporal Rashid's weapon, a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) was also not used as it was returned with all 30 rounds of ammunition.

He noted that the weapon given to Corporal Saad Alawi, SMG No. 3N 099P was used because out of the 30 bullets it had, there were only 21 rounds left, with 9 bullets had been fired.

After handing over the weapons, Corporal Rajabu and Corporal Rashid left. Corporal Saad remained at the station to record the use of fire arms as required by procedure.

Zombe congratulates police officers involved

At the Central Police Station, ACP Zombe, through his radio call, instructed the heads of the stations, as well as the District Police Officers (OCDs), asking them to take the officers to the Central Police Station in Dar es Salaam (Central Police Station) to give them a handshake with them and congratulate them for what he called a good job.

The head of the University Police Station (OCS), SSP Sebastian Masinde, after he received the instructions, called PC Noel, the driver of the University Police vehicle and ordered him to call his colleagues, who were on patrol the previous day.

They all got into the car except for Staff Sergeant James who was not at work that day. This is one of the police officers who was not involved in the case against the Zombe.

The police force once provided a list and photographs of the officers they were searching for in connection with the incident, including Staff Sergeant James. To date there are no reports as to whether Sergeant James was ever arrested and prosecuted.

While SSP Masinde was preparing to leave with his men to ACP Zombe’s office, his assistant, Meja Constantine, who was also in charge of the armory, arrived.

SSP Masinde instructed him to find out the number of ammunition used by the soldiers, saying 'it is not easy to arrest an armed robber firing bullets.'

University of Dar es Salaam Police Station

SSP Masinde and his men arrived at the Central Police Station and found ACP Zombe with other officers of various ranks and positions at the time.

ACP Zombe congratulated the officers for doing a good job in dealing with the robbers (of Jongo’s type), pointing to a pistol and money stating that it was Sh5 million in front of journalists.

ACP Zombe recommended that some of the officers be promoted.

When SSP Masinde returned to his office, his aide, Meja Constantine informed him that in his inspection he found that all three weapons, two SMGs and one pistol given to the officers on the day of the crime had not been used.



