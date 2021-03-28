ITV presenter Blandina Sembu was murdered, says Police

Regional Police Commander Ramadhan Kingai said they received reports that Blandina's body dumped in front of Maryland bar, Mwenge at 11pm.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Kinondoni Regional Police Force has confirmed the death of ITV presenter Blandina Sembu, saying she was murdered.

Regional Police Commander Ramadhan Kingai said they received reports that Blandina's body dumped in front of Maryland bar, Mwenge on Saturday March 27, at 11pm.

He said a Toyota Noah whose registration has not been confirmed arrived at the scene and stopped shortly before throwing Blandina's body; she was already dead by then.

The deceased was also found with injuries on her head and face which are yet to be established whether they were the cause of death.

According to commander Kingai the bodaboda riders who were parked near the area saw the car which had full lights on stop for two minutes and then saw a woman being thrown out.

"Investigations are ongoing but what we have found out so far is that the woman was not killed there, the killing took place elsewhere, and they only went to dump the body.

Advertisement

Bandina Sembu was known for her programme Jarida La Wanawake on ITV.



