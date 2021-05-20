Jacqueline Mengi surprised to hear that Mengi was mentally unwell

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. One day after court ruled that businessman Reginald Mengi’s will did not meet the threshold of being a proper will, Mengi’s widow Jacqueline has expressed her dismay over the ruling that her husband was mentally unsound.

Writing on her Instagram page the former beauty queen and singer Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe aka K-Lynn said it was inconceivable that someone who authored a book was mentally unstable during that process.

“I bet those who have read the I CAN I MUST I WILL , will be very surprised to hear that someone out there has declared the author of the book @regmengi to have been mentally unsound when he wrote and launched that book. This world will never cease to amaze me!” she wrote on her page.

In another post she wrote: Enough is enough. Dr Reginald Mengi’s medical report attached as evidence. The truth for those interested in the truth. My husband spent his entire life as a respected, intelligent, kind and a helping hand for thousands of Tanzanians. He wasn’t insane! You can say whatever you want and take everything but for this I will defend him to my deathbed so make it fast. Dr Kaushik Ranchod of South Africa and Dr Anthony Rudd of UK who gave a testimony know the truth and someone should get the truth.

The said will that was widely circulated on social media had bequeathed the deceased’s estate to his spouse (Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe Mengi) and twin children.

In the objection of the will the petitioners claimed the Will was not sealed and the existing signature was different from the usual signature of the late Reginald Mengi and that it was not witnessed by any of the deceased's relative or wife.

They also claimed that the deceased had no capacity to draw the purported will since he was facing serious health issues since 2016 and that it removes from inheritance, the deceased’s children without regard to Chagga traditions or involving relatives.

They further argued that the said will complicates the duty to uphold the family name and legacy by those who have been disinherited.







