January Makamba allays fears of fuel shortage

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Energy minister, January Makamba has allayed fears of an impending fuel shortage in the country saying there is enough fuel stock.

The minister was speaking a day after the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) Director General, Dr James Mataragio, was quoted saying the fuel stock that is available can only last for 15 days.

Dr Mataragio said the country will run out of stock if fuel ship won’t land anytime soon, saying that prices at the world market have dropped but Tanzanian consumers were yet to get any relief.

The minister was responding to comments on his Twitter account, where he received many questions mainly on the issue of fuel stock the country and what efforts were being made to avert the situation.

Mr Makamba said, as of today the country has 90.7milion litres of diesel while a fuel tanker Sloane Square is currently offloading another 60.9 million liters which brings the total to 151.6 liters which can be used for 24 days.

He added that the petrol stock in tanks now stand at 100. 3million liters.

“There is fuel tanker James Cook which is offloading 22.4 million liters while another ship called Jag Punit is on the way carrying 305 million liters of petrol that will add up to 153. 4 liters which will be enough for 34 days,” Makamba wrote in his Twitter account.

The country currently has 3.9 million litres of kerosene which can be used in 46 days

In other news, the minister has ordered the TPDC boss to give clarification on his earlier statement that the country has fuel stock that can only last for 15 days.

Makamba has denied the fuel shortage reports, saying the only statement that can be trusted is from the government.

“He will also come to my office to give explanation on this, before we take any further action,” Makamba responded in a comment.

However in their statement, the Tanzania Association of Oil Marketing Companies (Taomac), said they are aware that there is sufficient stocks of petroleum products in the country.

“We also know that our members have already ordered stocks for up to December 2021 deliveries. Up until now vessels are arriving and discharging as scheduled with one Diesel vessel currently discharging,” Taomac said in their statement.