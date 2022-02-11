Japan: Use SMEs to grow the economy

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government of Japan advised Tanzania yesterday to draw a lesson from the way it attaches importance to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in developing the economy.

Speaking yesterday at the third National Kaizen day and award ceremony, Ambassador of Japan in Tanzania Shinichi Goto said Japan’s outstanding economy – which currently ranked third after the US and China in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - has been mostly driven by its SMEs.

Medi-Food Arusha Company Limited and the PolyFom both based in Arusha emerged the winners of this year’s Kaizen awards under the category of small and large enterprises respectively, beating the other 16 participants.

“Like Japan, the excellent SMEs of Tanzania are very crucial to develop and maintain various advanced industries and successfully compete in the African and world market,” said the ambassador Goto.

Tanzania and Africa at large, he recommended, should nurture their SMEs and encourage industrial development as it has been well stipulated in the African Union Vision-Agenda 2063.

Ambassador Goto said Japan’s strong economy depended on the presence of numerous strong and skillful SMEs that play an important role in developing and supporting her highly advanced industries such as automobile manufacturing.

The ambassador said there were about 4 million companies in Japan, of which no more than 11,000 are large enterprises.

This, he explained, suggests that 99.7 percent of all Japanese firms are SMEs.

Again, the share of employees hired by SMEs is about 70 percent of employment.

“We can say that the essence of the Japanese competitiveness in the world market is the existence of those creative, innovative and skillful SMEs,” said ambassador Goto.

He promised that Japan will focus more on promoting investments from the Japanese private companies including SMEs to form a win-win relationship with African countries.

This, he added, would be realised by respecting the African ownership and supporting their efforts with the spirit of partnership.

However, he said, Tanzania should bear in mind that any success in economic growth will come with other new challenges and needs for improvement in the business environment.

“I am glad that Tanzania has already started to steadily implement most of the recommendations from the blueprint in order to solve these up-coming challenges,” he applauded.

“I am very much looking forward to the new legislative measures to be taken by the President Samia (Suluhu Hassan)’s administration.”

Investment, Industry and Trade deputy minister Exaud Kigahe said the government will continue creating an enabling business environment to bolster the private sector which is still at an infant stage.

Having ratified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and being a member of the East African Community (EAC) as well as Southern African Development Community (Sadc), Tanzania needed a strong private sector for it to thrive in the intense competition.

He called for cooperation from Japanese investors with a view to shaping the country’s private sector and make it competitive enough to compete with its regional peers.

In another development, Mr Kigahe called on the ambassador Goto to invite Toyota and Nissan to establish the assembling plant here. The ambassador advised the government to dispatch a research mission to Japan to study the actual situation of automobile manufacturing.

The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have been implementing the project on strengthening manufacturing Enterprises through Quality and Productivity Improvement (Kaizen) in order to promote industrialisation of Tanzania.





JICA chief representative of Tanzania office Yamamura Naofumi said the selected outstanding companies in this year’s Kaizen awards will be given an opportunity to represent Tanzania in the coming competition of Africa Kaizen award to be held in Cameroon later this year.

“We hope that such representatives will introduce Tanzanian Kaizen activities to the whole of Africa, and thereby make an impact to the continent,” said Mr Naofumi.

In Tanzania, the MIIT and JICA have been implementing the “Project on Strengthening Manufacturing Enterprises through Quality and Productivity Improvement (Kaizen)” since 2013.

Since that time more than 100 Tanzanian companies are already implementing Kaizen activities and 150 Tanzanian consultants have already qualified as Kaizen trainers, according to Mr Naofumi.