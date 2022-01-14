Kagera receives support to save babies

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. In an effort to save the lives of premature babies, the Doris Mollel Foundation in collaboration with the Segal Family, has donated medical equipment to enable the Kagera Regional Hospital to set up an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for these children.

The assistance includes a baby warmer, oxygen washing machines, baby beds and mattresses, weighing machines, an electric vacuum cleaner and non-electric cleaner.

Handing over the equipment on Wednesday to Kagera Hospital, the Founder, Ms Doris Mollel said : “We are delighted to be able to donate this equipment as it will help the hospital establish ICU services for infants, especially those born prematurely.” She said that they have so far been donating to 44 hospitals since the foundation started the project for government hospitals. “I urge mothers to understand that premature babies can survive if they live in a better environment.”

So far the institute has been able to provide equipment worth more than Sh800 million to a total of 44 government hospitals in the country with the aim of ensuring that premature babies or those with low birth weight gain the opportunity to survive instead of dying.

Speaking immediately after receiving the medical equipment, Kagera Regional Medical Officer Dr Issessanda Kaniki said they receive 18 patients a month before setting up the ICU room. He said currently they received between 15 and 25 premature babies a month before that the number of patients was small and there was a small room with two beds, after the expansion of the room and the number of facilities increased. “After receiving these devices it will add more effort and we may now be able to receive other babies from health centres that are facing challenges. Previously we did not have a special room for children, we were mixing them with other old patients,” he said.

He says there is currently a four-bed intensive care unit, after which we will be able to care for eight babies, adding the assistance will help more.