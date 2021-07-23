KCMC overwhelmed by patients in need of oxygen cylinders

By Janeth Joseph More by this Author

Moshi. The Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) in Moshi has said it is overwhelmed by the rising number of patients in need of oxygen, overshadowing its capacity of 400 cylinders it is able to produce per day, compounded by the fact that one patient consumes between eight and 10 cylinders daily.

Hospital director, Dr Gilliard Masenga on Friday July 23, said that the hospital's Oxygen cylinders are not enough to serve the needs of Covid-19 patients, a trend that is now seeing a hike.

“The Covid-19 problem is becoming more and more alarming, the public should take it utmost precaution, it is a very deadly disease. We must continue to adhere to all preventive measures as instructed by the Ministry of Health," said Professor Masenga.

He added: We have a factory here at KCMC which produces 400 cylinders in 24 hours and we thought this will help us for the next 20 years without any oxygen shortage."

"Our daily consumption used to be 50 to 60 cylinders. Currently, the factory is overwhelmed where more than 400 cylinders are needed on a daily basis" said the Professor.