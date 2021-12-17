Kenya under fire for blocking Burundi, Rwanda advocates

EALS said the ban blocking advocates from Burundi and Rwanda to practice in Kenya “will be in place until the later countries work towards mutual and equivalent harmonisation of the requirements for admission to the bar.”

Arusha. Kenya has come under fire for blocking advocates from Burundi and Rwanda from practicing in its territory.

The East African Law Society (EALS) said yesterday that the decision violated the East African cooperation spirit.

The premier bar association in the region said the ban made through the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was a setback to the desired labour mobility in the six nation bloc. The amended legislation has reportedly been endorsed by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the Kenyan National Assembly on November 8 this year.

EALS said the ban blocking advocates from Burundi and Rwanda to practice in Kenya “will be in place until the later countries work towards mutual and equivalent harmonisation of the requirements for admission to the bar.”

The ban was entrenched on December 9 when the Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya withdrew the Bill that would create provisions to accommodate advocates from the two countries practicing in Kenya.

“This unfortunate development presents yet another challenge to the desire of the East African Community (EAC) unity whose journey is on to full integration,” remarked EALS president Bernard Oundo.

He said the decision by Kenya to block the advocates from the sister EAC partner states would not only make the EAC unity dream elusive but was also “an unrhythmic regressive practice by an individual partner state.” He added that the measure has not come as a total surprise since the bloc has been awash with trade wars among the partner states that include unnecessary non-tariff trade barriers.

The acts have impeded free movement of people - including legal service providers - as well as free movement of services and capital “contrary to what is envisaged under the EAC scope of cooperation”.

Mr Oundo added that the fresh challenge was also an indictment to the implementation of the EAC Common Market Protocol which provides, among others, for removal of restrictions on movement of labour services.

The protocol commits the six partner states - Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan - to mutual recognition of academic and professional qualifications, including legal qualifications.

It emerged, however, that while Kenya has been allowing advocates from Burundi and Rwanda to practice before her courts, Kenyan advocates have not been accorded corresponding privilege to practice in the two countries.