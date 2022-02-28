Kikwete: Embrace tech to grow rural farming

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Retired President Jakaya Kikwete has said that limited access to modern technology, as well as little adoption and absorption of technology, are part of the key challenges hindering rural agriculture transformation.

He said that these - coupled with unavailability of important facilities such as markets - adversely affect food security and income generation for farming households in Tanzania.

Mr Kikwete said all this during his interview with Ms Aggie Konde, the Vice-President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (Agra) in which the retired President serves as a board member.

“Nearly 85 percent in Tanzanians live in rural areas, and depend on agriculture as their source of livelihood. But their farming is characterized by low productivity, while food security is not assured. They also don’t earn enough - thus affecting their capacity to afford basic needs,” he said in a recorded interview.

As a member of the Agra Board, Mr Kikwete did a field tour in several regions including Iringa, Mbeya, Katavi and Tabora to review the Agra project for the past five years.

He emphasized that technology adoption will also help to sustain the production capacity in rural farming households as more youths are absorbed into the growing manufacturing and services sectors.

“When agriculture is transformed, it would create opportunities for the agro-industry to develop, and as they develop, the services industry that is used in servicing the agro industry will also grow - and, thus, more people would be taken out of the agriculture industry into other sectors,” he said.

“As people are taken out of agriculture, you must maintain productivity in the rural areas - and that is why we have to encourage technology adoption,” he added.

Dr Kikwete said part of the reasons he accepted the appointment as Agra’s board member is the personal passion he has in the agriculture sector.

He said during his first days as Tanzanian President he was dissatisfied with the state of agriculture sector, and there were number of initiatives including being part of the team that pushed for the conception of the first agriculture sector development program

“I had a huge passion for transforming agriculture, we also came up with the initiative ‘Kilimo Kwanza’ whose literal translation means agriculture first, and through dialogs with the private sector we also discussed the sector’s role in the economy and what should be done,” he said.

Other notable steps in transforming the agriculture sector he mentioned the formation of the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot) comprising eight regions now Morogoro, Iringa, Njombe, Mbeya, Songwe, Rukwa, Katavi, and Kigoma.

Mr Kikwete said the close cooperation between Agra and Sagcot will solve many of the problems that have impeded profitable farming in Tanzania.

According to the National Sample Census of Agriculture that was carried by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the 2019/20 Agricultural year, 7,837,405 households equivalent to 65.3 percent of the total of 12,007,839 households were involved in agricultural activities.