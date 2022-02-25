Kikwete: How Tanzania can boost its mining sector

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The mining sector has the potential to grow and contribute more to the country’s economy if the government will improve the business climate so as to woo new investors while retaining the existing ones.

Speaking on Wednesday night during the Mining Gala Dinner held at the Mlimani City in the nation’s commercial capital, Retired President Jakaya Kikwete said the government needs predictable policies, as well as eliminate unmitigated bureaucracy, to make mining contribute more to the GDP - stressing that unpredictable policies and too much red tape cannot be conducive to investors.

“An unfriendly business environment makes prospective investors consider Tanzania unsafe for investment,” Mr Kikwete stressed. “Without predictable policies,” Mr Kikwete - President and Head of State of the fourth-phase Union Government (2005-2015) - expounded, “investors were not only discouraged from scaling up their business, but also would begin seeking alternatives to more suitable, predictable and secure investment destinations”.

Investors derive confidence to invest where they trust policy-makers and the government’s intent to maintain a predictable environment as much as possible in order for their investments to yield returns.

Mr Kikwete urged the Minerals Minister, Dr Doto Biteko, and his aides to create an enabling environment for investors to up-scale their investments and production, as this would eventually benefit the country and its people.

Again, ex-President said, an unfriendly business environment would adversely impact formal channels of business - and thus encouraging smuggling.

He said for any economy to attract investments, it must be able to win and maintain investors trust.

“Both local and foreign investors gain confidence to trade in a business environment that guarantees a stable and predictable macroeconomic framework for businesses,” said Mr Kikwete.

In case of inevitable policy changes, they should be formulated in consultation with all stakeholders for them to be effective in providing shared values.

“Significant abrupt changes destabilise businesses, and investors are not be ready for that,” stressed Mr Kikwete, who before becoming the President served the country as a cabinet minister in different ministries for 17 years

“If we are to enhance Tanzania’s competitiveness in the regional and global market, we must improve the business environment.”

He said it was high time Tanzania embraced value addition in minerals, to bolster their contribution to the economy.

Going by the official data: almost 50 percent of the country’s foreign earnings comes from the mining sector.

The sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now just shy of eight percent, compared to the 4.6 percent recorded in the 2015/16 financial year.

Annual revenue collection in royalties jumped from Sh196 billion in the 2015/16 financial year to Sh582 billion in FY-2020/21.

However, Mr Kikwete said Tanzania could earn more than that if the Ministry of Minerals could use the spirit ‘Better than yesterday, less than tomorrow’.

“With that spirit, you will be striving for excellence. You will be striving for achieving better than what you have been achieving,” he explained.

To earn people’s trust, the government should be transparent when it comes to the revenues that can be accrued from the sector, and the contribution of the extractives industry to the country’s economy.

For his part, the Minerals Minister, Dr Biteko, that the private sector is an engine for the growth of the economy - and, as such, the government was doing whatever it takes to create a friendly business environment.

Noting that the mining sector was being driven by the private sector by 95 percent, Dr Biteko said: “We understand that if the sector is to grow, we need to create a conducive investment climate, to attract investors - and that is what we have been doing” .

In a bid to improve the country’s mining sector, the government has in recent years made several changes in the mining business stakes, ranging from mining operations to mineral buying and selling.

The changes have included legal reforms; streamlining the minerals’ market system; review of taxes and levies; safety and security of miners and their property; and putting in place a friendlier revenue collection system.

“We are here to give much-needed support to investors. They have our backing,” said Dr Biteko, promising to work closely with the private sector in solving the challenges that they are currently grappling with.