Kikwete: Ndulu meant so much to so many people in so many ways

I commend Prof Yaw Nyarko for organizing this panel discussion on 'Reflection on Tanzania in Honour of Professor Benno Ndulu' at the Africa House, of the prestigious New York University (NYU).

Professor Benno Ndulu and I came a long way. We first met and got acquainted at the University of Dar es Salaam in 1972 when I was a freshman and he was a sophomore. We used to talk regularly on academic and other matters of interest about the university, the country, Africa and the world. I could discern that Benno was a well rounded person, highly knowledgeable, with a very sharp mind, a big brain and a genius. I used to tell him that one day in future he will become a prominent academic and in his reaction he would say I will become a big politician.

We both shared same passion for Economics, particularly Economics of Agriculture and Rural Development. When I left the University in 1975 to join public service after having attained my degree in Economics, he was already an employee of the University of Dar es Salaam as a Tutorial Assistant in the Economics Department. That was to be the beginning of his illustrious academic career which climaxed in his becoming a prominent Professor of Economics. My prophecy came to pass as did his on my political journey.

After we parted company in 1975, little did I know that sometime someday in life I would be in positions that will need the services of Professor Benno Ndulu and be responsible for bringing him at the centre stage of Tanzania development agenda. After a long career in the party and the Tanzania Peoples Defence Force (TPDF), in 1988 I was appointed by President Ali Hassan Mwinyi to join his Cabinet. I started as Deputy Minister for Energy and Minerals, later Minister for Water, Energy and Mineral in 1990 and, in 1994 he appointed me to be the Minister for Finance. I became Finance Minister at a very challenging time. Major donors had suspended aid to Tanzania because of not being happy with what they considered to be the government failure to collect its revenues for reasons of maladministration and corruption. I was tasked by my President to restore relations with donors, get aid flowing again and strengthen government revenue collection systems.

In this regard, I pioneered reform of the government revenue collection system and its architecture. We conceived the idea of establishing a new tax administration institution and introduce new tax governance systems. We succeed to pass through Parliament a legislation which established the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA). To underline the semi autonomous character of the new institution in the legislation a Board of Directors was created to provide leadership, guidance and oversight of the running of the TRA. The first Board was tasked to build a strong foundation of the new institution. The Board had to create revenue collections systems and build its structures, operating systems and hire personnel.

In view of the critical task of building strong foundation of the new revenue institution, we needed a strong Chairman of the Board and competent Board Members. For the position of the Chairman I thought of nobody else who could take up that challenge to satisfaction other than Prof Benno Ndulu. At that time Benno was working at the African Economic Research Consortium in Nairobi, Kenya. He was the Executive Director.

I spoke to him and requested him to accept to lead the Board of TRA. He agreed so, I recommended him to the President who concurred with my proposal and appointed him to be the first Board Chairman. Prof Benno Ndulu did not disappoint. Under his able leadership a strong foundation was built which created the high performing revenue institution we have today.

In the 10 years (1995-2205) I was Foreign Minister I did not have serious interactions with Professor Ndulu. When I became the President of my dear country, I used to consult him regularly and get his wise counsel on promoting sound economic growth and development in Tanzania. I also asked Benno to help me identify a person who would be a good economic advisory for me. Benno recommended Dr Phillip Mpango who happened to be one of his former top students. I appointed him to be my Chief Economic Advisor, later I hired Dr Hamisi Mwinyimvua from the University of Dar es Salaam and Miss Elsie Kanza from the Cenral Bank. Dr Philip Mpango together with Dr Hamisi Mwinyimvua and Ms Elsie Kanza were a great team of economic advisors. They helped me in the conception of economic policies and measures we took in managing economic life of Tanzania in the 10 years of my Presidency. Later Ms Elsie Kanza joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Dr Mwinyimvua was to become Permanent Secretary Ministry of Energy. Dr Phillip Mpango is now the Vice President of Tanzania and before that he was Finance Minister. Both Dr Mpango and Dr Mwinyimvua were students’ of Benno. You can tell, he had those magic hands which turned to dazzle anything that he nurtured, be it people, ideas, or an institution.

One day when I was the President, Dr Daudi Balali who was the Central Bank Governor at that time, came to me to request me to appoint another Deputy Governor for the Bank. Without hesitation I proposed the name of Prof Benno Ndulu and he welcomed it wholeheartedly. He said being a prominent economist Ndulu would be of great benefit to the Central Bank. I thought the time had come to bring Benno home to serve his motherland directly. I whispered to him about my intention, and he unreservedly accepted my offer.

I did not expect that to be easy since it meant losing his better paying job and prestigious position of working for the Vice President of the World Bank. He told me that, for the service of his country, he will take up the job. I appointed him to be Deputy Governor of the Bank of Tanzania. Sadly, not long thereafter we lost Dr Balali to illness, I made Prof Benno Ndulu the Governor of the Bank of Tanzania on 7th January, 2008. His was one of those appointments I made during my time in office that I look back with a great sense of pride.

As usual Professor Ndulu did not disappoint. He managed the affairs of the Central Bank of Tanzania so well which won him recognition at the Bank, in the country and beyond our borders. I have no doubt in my mind that he will be remembered as having been one of the best Governors in the history of the Bank of Tanzania. He made me and Tanzania proud. Benno Ndulu was a very hard working person who put his high calibre intellect, knowledge and experience to good use and the benefit of our country and its people. He always told me and the Cabinet honest and carefully thought through advice which had the best interest of the country. He was firm and he did not hesitate to say NO to things he felt may be harmful. However, he always did that with much humility and his usual soft tone. And, I did respect him a lot for that. He was an incredibly open minded, but a good listener to other people’s views and a good follower. He embodied the qualities of a good leader.

Under his able leadership BOT guided well our country’s monetary and fiscal policies and never shied away from taking measures which translated into the strong macro-economic performance and stability we enjoyed during my Presidency. It explained why our economy then maintained a steady GDP growth of close 7 percent and inflation was kept at single digits at around 6.1 percent.

Benno was not only after numbers and graphs as many typical economists, but also he was after what those numbers and graphs actually meant to people’s lives. He always had in his mind the wellbeing of that last common man in the street. For that reason, when he came to me with the idea of promoting financial inclusion, I could trust his guts. I gave him a blank cheque to proceed, the rest is not only history as we used to say, but a success story. Benno took risk and granted Mobile Phone Companies with enough space and flexibility to help with the provision of financial services to people who could not be reached by traditional banking services.

The decision that Benno took led to an increase in financial inclusion from 16 percent in 2009 to 65 percent in 2018 when he retired. This was a phenomenon achievement. It was made possible when Mobile Network Operators (MNO) were allowed to compete and provide fintech solution that helped to reach more people in the far to reach areas.

Had we waited for the banks to do that, it would have taken us much longer, since, in the same span of time, banks increased access from just 9 percent to 16.7 percent. A financial inclusion framework which was launched during his tenure had two phases. The first phase focused mainly on increasing access to financial services and, the second phase focused on the use of financial products.

Benno’s advice for the government to allow for the interoperability among MNOs was very revolutionary. It made it possible and easy for customers to move money from one service provider to the other. That attracted many people to use financial services. It also led to improved efficiency in payments to utilities by customers. It later encouraged the government to introduce e-payment through the government portal with the use of control number. The results are evident. Transparency and Efficiency in collection of government revenue was increased, nuances in paying government taxes and fees that encouraged corruption were grossly reduced. It also helped to semi-formalize our huge informal sector, and most important, people’s lives were made so easy.

Enough to say that Benno’s life did a lot to us possibly than what we individually did to him. Through his work, he nurtured many and impacted so many lives of people he never even met. His conviction of impacting the last person at the very last mile made a whole lot of difference. It also distinguished him from many. I could say, Benno was just Benno. One of those good people in our lives that are in short supply. Personally I am grateful for the important part he played to my Presidency.

If it were not for Benno, the story of my Presidency, especially, a good track record on macro-economic stability and impressive growth and transformation of the socio-economic landscape of Tanzania could not be told as it has been and continues to be told I am so much indebted to him.

I could go on and on to talk about Prof Benno Ndulu. This Benno meant so much to so many people in so many ways. And, for many of us, we knew him and associated him with great things. His name was always behind many successes and became synonymous with greatness. The line-up of heavy weight speakers present here today in itself is very telling about the greatness of Prof Benno Ndulu. Wisdom therefore demand that I let others to share their side of the stories too. Or else, I risk being unfair to him, and to you all. Let me say a last word, Benno left us, his legacy should not! And shall not!

I thank you for your kind attention.



